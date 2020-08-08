The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class
members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each Sunday.
This week’s episode: Brian Subich
This week, Brett and Tucker had a blast spending some time with Brian Subich.
Although we’ve had a variety of guests, this is the first time we have had a Major League Eater on the show. Listeners will get to hear more about his journey as a Major League Eater as well as his lifelong dedication to service in this region.
While currently a field representative for U.S. Congressmen Glenn “GT” Thompson, Brian’s positivity, pride in Johnstown, and dedication to others is truly inspiring. We hope you enjoy the show.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
