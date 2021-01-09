This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast features Part 1 of a special two-part series with Steve Sheetz of Sheetz Inc.
“Steve has been helping lead the family-owned and operated convenience stores since the 1960s,” podcasters said. “He worked with his brother at the very first Sheetz and has seen Sheetz Inc. grow from that first one to more than 600.”
Steve Sheetz held the position of company president from 1984 to 1995, chairman of the board from 1995 to 2013, and chairman of Sheetz Family Council since 2013.
The Sheetz interview premiers Saturday.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
“Listeners will have a chance to learn about the early days of Steve’s journey,” the 159 team said. “Part 2 of this series will be available Jan. 16. Steve’s story is one that is fascinating, humbling and inspiring. We’re so grateful to have the opportunity to share with listeners.”
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
