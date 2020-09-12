This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Bill and Rick Wissinger, owners of Steel City Axe.
“This father and son duo have created a really cool space where people can come and experience a new form of entertainment, the rapidly growing sport of ax throwing,” podcasters said.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
“Will and James threw some axes and learned about Bill and Rick’s journey in creating Steel City Axe,” the group said.
“Thanks for listening and enjoy the show.”
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
