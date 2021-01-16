This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast features Part 2 of a special two-part series with Steve Sheetz of Sheetz Inc.
“While Part 1 was on the early days, Part 2 delves into the evolution of Sheetz Inc. into what it is today,” podcasters said. “Steve reflects on leadership, employees, family and giving back to the community – all key pillars to Steve’s life. We hope you enjoy the show!”
Steve Sheetz held the position of company president from 1984 to 1995, chairman of the board from 1995 to 2013, and chairman of Sheetz Family Council since 2013.
Part 2 of the Sheetz interview premiers Saturday. Part 1 can still be heard on the podcast site.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
