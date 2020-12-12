This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast features Ian Smith, founder of FirstWaves and SurfSup Adventures.
SurfSUP Adventures specializes in eco tours, group events, instructor training, whitewater and river surfing. The company was the first whitewater paddleboarding school and outfitter in the eastern United States.
“First Waves is an award-winning program that uses standup paddling, the art of filmmaking and digital media as a catalyst to inspire conservation and mentorship for at-risk youth,” the podcasters said. “Although based in Pittsburgh, Ian regularly offers opportunities in the Johnstown region.
“In our episode, we chat about some of the awesome work his organization has done within this region, future opportunities for those who would like to try it out, and how this region’s beautiful outdoors have so much to offer.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
