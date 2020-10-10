This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Johnstown.
“During our time at the Bottle Works, there was a lot going on – from yoga on the lawn, to a rehearsal for an upcoming performance in the Black Box Theater, to a group working on a documentary on Jackie’s Garden Works Green Roof, to an incredible art exhibit of Heather Davis’ work,” interviewers said.
“Our time with Melody was both inspiring and refreshing.
Listeners will get to learn more about the incredible work that such a small team has been able to accomplish in reinvigorating the arts, community, ethnic appreciation and sustainable practices.
“As always, thanks for listening and we hope you enjoy the show.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
