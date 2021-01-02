The first episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast for 2021 features Joyce Robley, who wrote the poem “January” – which led to her being selected as one of Johnstown’s first poet laureates.
“Joyce’s story and poem are truly inspirational,” the 159 team said. “In this episode, you’ll have the opportunity to listen to her poem and learn about the meaning behind it as well learn about her journey from serving in the military to becoming an educator at Somerset Area School District.
“Thanks for listening and Happy New Year!”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members Brett, James Tucker, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
