This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Eric and Amanda Reighard, the new owners of the Johnstown State Theater.
“This episode will provide an in-depth look at their vision of what is to come at the theater,” interviewers said. “We could not help but get excited as we learned about their passion and bold vision.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
