This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” podcast features an interview with Rose Lucey-Noll, executive director of Cambria County Transit Authority.
Originally from Ireland, Rose talks about her journey to the Johnstown region and CamTran. We’re excited to share with listeners her incredible story.
We hope you enjoy the show!
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each Sunday.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
