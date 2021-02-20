This week’s episode of the “159 Inclined” weekly podcast features author Russell Shorto, with a discussion of his latest book: “Smalltime: A Story of My Family And The Mob.”
Shorto, a Johnstown native and a resident of Cumberland, Maryland, has written several bestselling nonfiction books.
“Our guest on this upcoming episode needs no real further introduction, due to the immense coverage that he has received both locally and nationally,” the podcasters said.
“Will Brett and James Tucker sit down with Russell to talk about his roots in Johnstown and his newly released book. Truly groundbreaking and fascinating, you certainly want to have a listen to this one.”
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members Will Brett, James Tucker, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
