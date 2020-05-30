The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of
John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 11: Stephanie Allison
This week “159 Inclined” spent some time with Stephanie Allison, founder of Vibe Fitness Studio, a unique
fitness studio dedicated to having the most diverse and challenging class set, and meeting the gym needs of all ages, health and fitness levels.
Allison’s story is one that demonstrates how having a fun, optimistic and driven attitude can lead to big things both for oneself and this region. Hope you enjoy.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.