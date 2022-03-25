Although your home isn’t a living, breathing thing, it still requires love and care to keep it running smoothly.
I’ve always found it fascinating, and rather sad, how quickly a home will deteriorate once vacant. The landscaping becomes overgrown and the exterior starts to crumble. The interior becomes inhabited by creepy crawlers and there’s a certain smell that slowly takes over. The same can also be said about how quickly those traits fade when a home is cared for.
Your home requires the same love and attention as humans only in different ways.
Like a health physical, a home maintenance schedule is important for every home’s upkeep and well-being.
Continuing to check up on your exterior, appliances, heating and cooling, plumbing, security, landscaping and electrical systems will help prevent breakdowns, save money and keep your home looking its best. Monthly and seasonal checklists are a convenient reminder to keep your home related tasks on track.
Have a monthly home improvement checklist and maintenance schedule.
Test smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers and all ground-fault circuit interrupters. Change batteries with each daylight savings time change if necessary; inspect electrical cords for wear or loose connections; vacuum heat registers and heat vents with brush attachment; check that indoor and outdoor air vents are not blocked; flush out hot water from the water heater to remove accumulated sediment; clean the garbage disposal by grinding ice cubes, then flushing with hot water and baking soda; clean the furnace filter to remove dust build-ups, make it easier to regulate your home’s temperature, and ultimately decrease utility bills; clean faucet aerators and shower heads to remove mineral deposits; inspect tub and sink drains for debris like hair, food, etc. and unclog; dust baseboards and deep clean flooring; keep up with lawn care maintenance with grass cutting, weeding, pruning, etc.; use a flashlight to look inside the outdoor dryer vent from outside to see if it looks clear. When the dryer is running go outside and make sure that air is passing freely. Clean as needed. The vent inside the dryer itself should be cleaned after every use; check exterior lighting to make sure electrical connections are working and change bulbs as needed; and walk around the exterior of your home and check for cracks in the foundation, loose shingles, damaged siding and broken gutters.
In the spring
Once the ground has thawed and nature begins to emerge, it’s time to prepare your home for spring. In addition to your regular spring cleaning, you’ll also want to check off these general home maintenance tips.
Thoroughly inspect roofing for missing, loose, or damaged shingles and leaks; change the filter in the air-conditioner; clean window and door screens inside and out; dust interior light fixtures and wash window treatments; stain the deck power-wash windows, siding, decks and patios; remove leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts; replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; inspect the caulking in the sink, shower, and bath for deterioration; drain or flush water heater; fertilize your lawn; plant flowers and plants after Mother’s Day to avoid damaging frosts; prepare outdoor living spaces for summer fun; and clean the grill to prepare for barbequing.
In the summer
During my favorite season, the last thing I want to do when the sun is shining, is home maintenance. Tackle these tasks early in the season so you can relax poolside and be vacation ready.
Oil the garage-door opener and chain, garage door, and all interior and exterior door hinges; install window and door screens; update first-aid and emergency kits in both the home and in the car; clean kitchen and bathroom exhaust fan filters; clean refrigerator and freezer coils and empty and clean drip trays; run the cleaning cycle on your washing machine and check for mold residue; check around kitchen and bathroom cabinets and around toilets for leaks; check and seal tile grout; prune trees and shrubs as needed; and lighten up your home decor with whites and bright colors.In the fall
In our region, fall is an excellent season to tackle general home maintenance projects because the weather is generally dry and temperatures are mild. As we prepare for the cooler months ahead, this large fall checklist can prevent catastrophic weather related damage.
Rake leaves and aerate the lawn; have forced-air heating system inspected by a professional; check fireplace for damage or hazards, clean fireplace flues, and have it professionally inspected; seal cracks and gaps in windows and doors with caulk or weather stripping; replace if necessary; swap old, drafty windows for more energy-efficient models; touch up exterior siding and trim with paint; inspect roofing for missing, loose, or damaged shingles and leaks; power-wash windows and siding if needed from summer pollen; remove leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts; put away or cover outdoor furniture, grills, and lawn maintenance equipment; drain and winterize exterior plumbing; clean out any seasonal flower boxes or pots and store containers in a temperate spot to avoid cracking; tune up major home appliances before the holidays; repair or replace siding; deep clean carpets and hard surfaces; inspect exterior door hardware; fix squeaky handles and loose locks; drain and store hoses, and drain in-ground sprinkler systems; wrap insulation around outdoor faucets and pipes in unheated garages; and check water heater for leaks.
In the winter
Depending on where you live, the winter months can wreak havoc on your home. The below-freezing temperatures, snow, ice, and strong winds can cause a number of headaches, including frozen pipes and roof damage. To prevent severe destruction and inconveniences, be sure to check some winter items off your home maintenance checklist.
Cover your air-conditioning unit if required. Some models don’t need covers and can withstand winter weather; check your basement for leaks during thaws after snow and ice storms; inspect the roof, gutters, and downspouts for damage after severe winds and precipitation; vacuum refrigerator and freezer coils and empty and clean drip trays; shovel or snow blow when necessary to keep sidewalks and driveways clear of ice and snow.
By giving your home proper check-ups, it will hopefully serve you well throughout the year. Just like humans, a home needs TLC more than we think.
