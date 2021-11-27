It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas.
The holiday season isn’t just filled with the sights and sounds that can only be seen in this most wonderful time of the year, but for a chef, it’s a great time of the calendar because it means smells of spices, baked goods, cookies and country hams. It’s the best of aromatic times.
Remember what your mother or grandmother’s kitchens smelled like when you were a kid and you walked into the dining room for Christmas or holiday dinner. The smells that almost lifted you from your feet and carried you to the table?
They say the sense most closely related to memory is smell, and I believe it. Just smelling gingerbread baking or cinnamon takes me back to being a little boy and being scooted out of the working kitchen by my grandma, the home economics teacher. More than pine, the smell of Christmas dinner cooking makes me sentimental for the holiday.
That said, I also know that for some people, preparing the holiday meal for a bunch of guests or relatives can be the most stressful thing you do all year. It doesn’t have to be. You can relax and enjoy yourself.
I have your holiday dinner menu all planned out for you. All you have to do is follow the directions. and some of these items can be prepared a day or two ahead of time and then just warmed up.
Some of the menu options are traditional, such as glazed ham; and others are a bit daring, such as the poached pears. But none of them are intimidating and they will all impress the holly berries out of your company.
After all, the only worry you should have these season is whether or not your niece is still into Doc McStuffins because you spent a fortune on that lab coat and stethoscope.
Appetizer
Cheese Sampler Board
It’s one of the easiest appetizers you will ever serve.
2 (10-ounce) tins smoked almonds
1/2 pound wedge Brie with herbs
1/2 pound wedge blue cheese
1 (6-ounce) log goat cheese
1 baguette, sliced
1 pound grapes (any variety or color) separated into small bunches
Pour nuts into large snifter and set on cheese board. Arrange cheeses with baguette slices and clusters of grapes. Place a few spreaders near cheeses and set out where guests will gather.
Beverages
Raspberry Sherbet Punch
Everyone likes a holiday punch, and this one is so simple you’ll be making it at every gathering. Plus, when’s the last time you used that punch bowl?
1 gallon raspberry sherbet
1 gallon cranberry juice, well chilled
Two 2-liter bottles ginger ale, well chilled
Make sure all the ingredients are very cold. Scoop the sherbet into a large punch bowl, then pour in the cranberry juice and ginger ale and stir gently. That’s it!
Buttered Coffee
Yes, it sounds crazy, but this sweet treat is actually becoming all the rage in coffee shops out west. What “butter” time than the holiday to try it?
12 ounce coffee mug
freshly brewed strong black coffee
1 tsp. butter
1 tsp. coconut oil
Put the butter and oil in the mug. Slowly pour the hot coffee on top, swirling the cup as you do to melt the butter. When the mug is full, swirl with your hand. Do not stir with a spoon. Allow the cream to come to the surface on its own as you drink it.
Crock Pot Hot Chocolate
1½ cups heavy cream
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 cups milk chocolate chips
6 cups whole milk
1 tsp. vanilla
Place all items in a crockpot over medium heat at first until chips are melted. Then stir with a wooden spoon. Turn heat to low setting to keep warm and ladle out when ready to be served.
Main Dish
Old-Fashioned Glazed Ham
3/4 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 cup light brown sugar, plus more for sprinkling
2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 (14-pound) cooked and smoked cured ham, shank end
3/4 cup pineapple juice
20 canned pineapple rings
1/2 cup maraschino cherries
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put oven rack in the middle of the oven. In a small bowl, mix together the Dijon mustard, brown sugar and thyme. Put the ham in a large roasting pan, fat side up. Rub the ham with mustard glaze. Pour the pineapple juice into the bottom of the pan. Put the ham in the oven and bake for 2 hours, brushing every 20 minutes with the pineapple juice. Remove the ham from the oven. Turn oven to 400 degrees. Using toothpicks, decoratively adhere the pineapple rings around the ham and put a cherry in the center of the pineapple ring. Sprinkle the pineapple rings lightly with brown sugar. Return to the oven, uncovered, and bake until the pineapples turn a light golden brown. Remove from the oven to a serving platter and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
Sides
Cheese Encrusted Squash
One large squash
2 minced garlic cloves
8 minced sage leaves
Zest of 1 lemon
1/2 cup grated parmesan
3 tbsp. breadcrumbs
3 tbsp. olive oil
salt and red pepper flakes
Mix all the ingredients listed above (with the exception of the squash itself) Cut squash into thin wedges. Pat mix ingredients into the wedges. Bake in a single layer at 450 degrees, 15 to 20 minutes.
Scalloped Potatoes
3 tbsp. butter or margarine
2 tbsp. all purpose flour
3 cups milk
1 tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
8 medium potatoes – peeled and sliced thin
2 tbsp. chopped onion
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Make white sauce with first five ingredients. Pour half the potatoes in a greased two-quart casserole dish. Cover with half the onions and half the sauce. Repeat layers. Cover and bake at 350 for one hour. Uncover. Continue baking for about 10 more minutes until top is browned. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese if you’d like.
Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Cranberries
Sweeten up a hearty side dish and give your dinner guests a taste they won’t expect!
3 pounds Brussels sprouts
1/2 cup olive oil
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 cup dried cranberries
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Trim and clean the Brussels sprouts, then cut them in half. Arrange on two baking sheets and toss with the olive oil. Roast until brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Combine the balsamic vinegar and sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and reduce until very thick. Drizzle the balsamic reduction over the roasted sprouts, then sprinkle on the dried cranberries.
Holiday stuffing with bacon
8 ounces applewood-smoked bacon, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
Rice:
41/2 cups low-salt chicken broth
3 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
11/4 cups short-grain brown rice
11/4 cups wild rice
Vegetables:
2 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
One 14-ounce bag frozen pearl onions, thawed
1 tsp. salt
3/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
12 ounces (3 large) portobello mushrooms, shredded or thinly sliced
8 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced
1/2 cup hazelnuts, toasted, husked, coarsely chopped, optional
Cook the bacon like you normally would until very crisp. Drain on paper towels.
For the rice: In a heavy saucepan, bring the broth and thyme to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the brown and wild rice. Cover the saucepan and simmer until the rice is tender. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to stand for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
For the vegetables: In the same skillet used to cook the bacon, heat the butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until light golden, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the Brussels sprouts and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.
Transfer the vegetable mixture to the saucepan of cooked rice. Add the hazelnuts and cooked bacon. Toss until all the ingredients are mixed. Transfer to a large bowl and serve.
Desserts
Gingerbread Cupcakes
It’s a lot of ingredients but once mixed together, it’s super simple.
1/4 cup dark rum (or water)
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/4 pound unsalted butter
1 cup molasses
1 cup sour cream
11/2 tsp. grated orange zest
21/3 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp. baking soda
11/2 tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
1/2 tsp. salt
1/3 cup minced dried crystallized ginger
For the frosting:
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/4 pound unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/2 tsp. orange zest
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/2 pound confectioners’ sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin pan with paper liners. Place the rum and raisins in a small pan, cover and heat until the rum boils. Turn off the heat and set aside. Place the butter and molasses in another small pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Pour the mixture into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Cool for 5 minutes, then mix in the sour cream and orange zest. Meanwhile, sift the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt together into a small bowl. Mix with your hand until combined. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the flour mixture to the molasses mixture and mix only until smooth. Drain the raisins and add them and the crystallized ginger to the mixture with a spatula. Divide the batter among the muffin pan (1 rounded standard ice cream scoop per cup is the right amount). Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan.
For the frosting, mix the cream cheese, butter, orange zest and vanilla in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until just combined. Add the sugar and mix until smooth.
When the cupcakes are cool, frost them generously.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Pudding:
2 cups pitted dates
3/4 cup dark spiced rum
1 tsp. vanilla extract
31/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Pinch salt
2 cups brown sugar
1 stick butter, at room temperature, plus extra for baking dish
3 eggs, separated
Toffee Sauce:
3 sticks butter
11/2 cups brown sugar
1/2 cup brandy
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine the dates, rum and 3/4 cup water. Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce to a simmer and simmer for 5 more minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the vanilla extract. Let the liquid cool, and then puree the dates with their liquid in a food processor. Reserve. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Combine the brown sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl on a medium speed. Beat the butter and sugar together. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Gently mix in the flour mixture in thirds over a low speed. Stir in the date puree. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking dish and bake in the oven for 35 minutes.
For the toffee sauce: Make this while the pudding is baking. Combine the butter, sugar, brandy and 1/4 cup water in a medium saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer, whisking frequently. Cook the sauce until it thickens to a sauce consistency.
To finish the pudding: Remove the pudding from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes. Using a skewer, poke holes in the pudding about every inch or so.
Pour half the toffee sauce over the cake and let it soak in for at least 20 minutes. Serve the pudding in a warm pool of the remaining sauce.
Host or Hostess Gift
Holiday Gift of Peanut Brittle
Taking your dinner host a gift? Or maybe you want each guest at your dinner to leave with a sweet treat? Consider this clever gift of food.
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
3/4 cup butter
3 cups sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
3 cups shelled raw peanuts
Measure the vanilla into a small bowl and set aside. Combine the baking soda and salt in another small bowl and set aside. Butter a cookie sheet with 1/2 stick of the butter. Set aside. Combine the sugar, corn syrup and 1/2 cup water in a large saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook over medium-high heat until the syrup spins a thread when poured from a spoon. Stir in the peanuts and continue cooking and stirring until the candy becomes golden brown. Remove from the heat immediately and quickly add the remaining butter and the vanilla, baking soda and salt. Stir only until the butter melts, and then quickly pour the brittle onto the cookie sheet, spreading the mixture thinly. When the brittle has completely cooled, break the candy into pieces and store in a tightly covered container. When it’s time to give as a gift or serve, place it in a nice collectible tin.
A culinary contributor for Allegany Magazine for the past 16 years, William Hand is a chef with 30 years of experience. He has been a food writer for magazines and newspapers for 25 years and was an educator for 15 years. He is a culinary specialist at Fratelli and author of the cookbook “Hand in the Kitchen.”
