The growing season is coming to an end and winter will be upon us. Nature preps for winter when days become shorter and temperatures cooler.
The metabolism in woody trees and shrubs slows down. Water uptake (needed for photosynthesis) will not be possible when the ground freezes. Leaves on deciduous plants are shed and these plants will spend the winter in dormancy.
But coniferous trees do not shed their leaves (needles) and so can carry on limited photosynthesis on sunny days in the winter if conditions are just right.
Tops of perennial plants die back when touched by frost, but the roots go dormant and will resume growth in the spring. Annual plants are killed by frost, but their seeds will survive the winter and germinate with the onset of warm weather next spring.
Some mammals, such as squirrels, remain active during the winter. They will collect and store acorns for winter use and also forage on other food sources.
Chipmunks and bears avoid the worst of the weather by hibernating through it.
Some birds regularly migrate south to areas where food is available for them during winter months. Hummingbirds head for tropical areas in Mexico and Central America.
Dark-eyed Juncos that nested in the Canadian tundra head south for the winter. Juncos that nested on high mountain ridges in our seek lower elevations. We usually have some Juncos coming to our winter bird feeder. Birds that are year-round residents may have to change their diet for the winter.
Robins change from an insect/worm diet to fruits and berries on junipers, hollies, crabapples and hawthorns. Seed-eating birds will use the seeds of purple cone flower, black-eyed Susan, warm season grasses and other plants, if the stems are left standing until spring.
Most insects complete their life cycle in one season. They will spend the winter as an egg, a larva, cocoon or a few as an adult. Praying mantis over winter as eggs in egg cases that are attached to tree and shrub branches. Cavity nesting bees will lay eggs in the woody stems of Joe Pye Weed, raspberry canes, bee balm, etc. The four-lined bug, a pest that sucks sap from my mint and oregano plant leaves, also lays eggs in plant stems. So, if you are encouraging beneficial insects, leave stems uncut until spring. If you are trying to control a pest, do a fall cleanup.
Japanese beetle grubs feed on plant roots. They will move deeper into the soil and become inactive when soil temperatures dip below 60 degrees. They will resume their destructive chewing in the spring. Luna moths wrap themselves in leaves and then spin a cocoon to spend the winter.
A few notable adult insects have their own tactics. The adult Monarch butterfly will migrate south to Mexico for the winter. The Mourning Cloak will spend the winter tucked into tree bark crevices while adult queen bumblebees hibernate in underground tunnels.
I plan on spending my winter perusing seed catalogs and gardening magazines. This is a time to regroup so that I can hit the ground running come spring.
Maryland Master Gardener Donna Gates is a retired lab technician for the University of Maryland whose work focused on the identification of stream invertebrates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.