The Pennsylvania Maple Festival is a week-long annual celebration of a sweet local tradition.
The festival runs March 28-29 and April 1-5 at Festival Park in Meyersdale.
The maple party kicks off in Rockwood at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with a tree-tapping ceremony – an annual event that celebrates the start of a productive season for the area’s maple farmers.
The tapping marks the official start of the growing season, lasting approximately eight to 10 weeks, when the last thaw happens.
“It is a celebration in Somerset County and the season is upon us,” said Everett Sechler, president of the Somerset County Maple Producers Association.
“The festival is a great thing for Meyersdale and the area, and anytime you can get anyone to promote maple syrup, it is a good thing.”
Sechler’s family has been producing maple syrup for 170 years. Sechler’s Sugar Shack LLC was started by his great-grandfather, Jonas Meyers. Today, the business boasts family members who are eighth-generation maple syrup makers.
The tapping ceremony will be held at Livengood Brothers Maple Products on Copper Kettle Highway in Rockwood. The event will feature Sechler, Pennsylvania Maple Queen LXXII Grace Oakes, contestants for the 2020 queen title and guest speaker Ron Aldom, executive director of the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.
Maple King Kyle Hillegas will tap a tree, signifying the official start of the season.
The tapping will have a sampling of free maple treats, including maple-flavored kettle corn, a Livengood specialty.
For those interested in learning how to make maple syrup – along with tasting experiences, tapping and purchasing maple products – Maple Weekend Taste and Tour will be held March 14 and 15 at 21 local maple farms.
Two weeks later, the 73rd Pennsylvania Maple Festival will be held in Meyersdale’s Festival Park on Meyers Avenue.
“We hope that a lot of people come out for the week,” Sechler said.
‘Expand our horizons’
Bringing some changes this year is Suzy Decker, director of the festival.
One notable change is that the Sit and Sip liquor tasting event will now start on the first weekend of the festival, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, and the event includes spirits from Whitehorse Brewery, Tall Pines Distillery and Christian Clay Winery.
There will be a lineup of entertainment throughout the week on the event stage in Festival Park.
“Instead of doing multiple performers, we will have one band a day,” Decker said. “It keeps the flow continuously during the day. People seem to like to sit and listen to a band the whole time.”
Acts this year include Katelyn Rose and High Ryder bands.
Another addition is tying in a Meyersdale historical connection to the festival. The committee is partnering with the Meyersdale Public Library and dedicating a room at the historic Meyers Homestead to a local women’s suffragist, Flora Black, for the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote.
“We always try to diversify every year,” Decker said. “We try to expand our horizons, reach people who have never been here before, and greet people who come every year. Our week-long festival means spring is coming and our maple producers are hard at work, giving us new products every year.”
‘Something for everyone’
Festivalgoers will have a chance to go back in time and visit a cobbler’s shop, country store and the antique doctor’s office – gaining a historic experience by viewing authentic artifacts. The country store offers a variety of local maple products for purchase.
There will be a variety of crafts, including handmade jewelry, candles, soaps, crocheted items, wooden cutting boards, and candy making. Several food vendors will be lined up at the festival and local restaurants will be offering specials.
There also will be a quilt show, horse pulling contest, tractor pulling and a 5K walk/run race.
The grand parade will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, along Beachley Street to Center Avenue in Meyersdale.
“There is something for everyone here,” Decker said. “It is a seven-day event that’s geared for kids to older adults. Come one, come all.”
For more information, call 814-634-0213 or visit www.pamaplefestival.com.
An admission fee of $5 for adults and $1 for children 5 to 12 will be charged to enter Festival Park and the quilt show. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.
Festival pins are available for $10 for one or $15 for two and can be purchased at stores in Meyersdale and festival headquarters. Pins will allow individuals to enter sites throughout the rest of the week.
