Maple celebrations

Tree-tapping Ceremony

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29.

Where: Livengood Sugar Camp, 3064 Cooper Kettle Highway, Rockwood.

-----

Pa. Maple festival

When: March 28-29, April 1-5 2020.

Where: Meyersdale.

Admission: Fee of $5 for adults and $1 for children 5 to 12 will be charged to enter Festival Park and the quilt show. Children 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Festival pins are available for $10 for one or $15 for two and can be purchased at stores in Meyersdale and festival headquarters. Pins will allow individuals to enter sites throughout the rest of the week. For more information, call 814-634-0213 or visit www.pamaplefestival.com

Related events:

• Maple Queen Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7; Meyersdale High School Auditorium

• Taste & Tour, 4 p.m., March 14 and 15.

• Antique Tractor & Farm Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 28 and 29, Old Business Route 219 - close to the Lions Pancake House

• Lions Club Pancakes & Sausage, Sit & Sip Garden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. Cost, $10.

• Annual Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 28, 29 and April 4; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1-3; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 5; Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 202 Main Street, Meyersdale.

• Truck, Motorcycle, Side By Side and ATV Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 29; Location of the show – Main and Center streets, Meyersdale; Entrance – Monument Square, Center Street; Registration – Uptown area near traffic light, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Registration fee – $8 in advance (non-refundable) or $10 day of the show to be collected prior to parking.

• Legend of the Magic Water: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 28; 6:30 p.m. dinner theater, Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, Morguen Toole Company; 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 4 ($5 special). Tickets at the festival office, call 814-634-0213.

• Grand Feature Parade: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 4 (Route will be along Beachley Street to Center Street).

• Maple Race Run/Walk: Saturday, April 4; Meyersdale Area High School.

• Antique, Classic and Street Rod Auto Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 5; Location of the show – Main and Center streets, Meyersdale; Entrance – Monument Square, Center Street; Registration – 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Uptown near traffic light; Registration – $8 in advance (non-refundable) or $10 day of the show to be collected prior to parking.

• Horse Pulling Contest: 1 p.m., Sunday, April 5, Somerset County Fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale.

• Live entertainment: Kateyln Rose Band, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 28; Michael Christopher, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 29; Meyersdale Area High School Jazz Band, 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 2; Maple Princesses perform, noon, Friday, April 3; Laurel Highlands Magic Company - Magic Masters, 1-3 p.m., Friday, April 3; Claire Whalen, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, April 4; High Ryder Band, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 4; J.D. Ross, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sunday, April 5; Studio 7 School of Dance, 2 p.m., Sunday, April 5.