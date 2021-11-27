Fresh-cut trees are as popular as ever, and Cocho’s Evergreen Nurseries owner Michael Cocho expects his stock to go quickly this year.
The Nanty Glo farm offers two options for holiday shoppers: they can pick a precut tree from the barn or cut one themselves, although there aren’t many available in the field.
“It’s pretty slim this year,” Cocho said.
There’s roughly 200 of those trees to cut and between 500 and 600 others to pick from at the Nanty Glo location.
Cocho’s has been in business since the 1970s and has evergreen fields in Cambria, Bedford and Jefferson counties.
The company also offers several varieties of trees, from Frasier fir and blue spruce to Canaan fir and Norway spruce.
At one time, the company supplied thousands across the country, but in recent years has scaled back the operation.
Still, the holidays are special for those at Cocho’s and it’s a time of year to which the owner looks forward.
“You recognize people,” Cocho said. “You know they’re putting trees in their house and it’s a part of you.”
Cocho’s Evergreen Nurseries is located at 2046 Cardiff Road, in Cambria County, and is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Customers are invited to stop by the saloon and moonshine shop after purchasing their trees.
For details, call 814-244-3874.
Here are some other local tree farms and nurseries with their hours and other information:
• Woodlake Tree Farm, 2858 Broadford Road, Oakland, Maryland. A small quantity of precut trees is on sale. The farm offers concolor, frasier and balsam varieties. For more information, call: 301-334-7291.
• Pinetum Tree Farm, 1039 Fort Hill Road, Swanton, Maryland. Call 301-387-4588.
• Brush Creek Evergreens, 373 Brush Creek Road, Breezewood, Pennsylvania. The farm’s holiday hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays; closed Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Customers are invited to pre-tag trees. For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook page or call 814-977-3665.
• Evergreen Tree Farm, 24 Findley Road, Seward, Pennsylvania. Pre-cut or cut-your-own trees can be purchased from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 724-331-4731 for details.
• Greenwood Tree Farm, 149 Northfork Road, Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, email greenwoodtreefarms@gmail.com or call 814-421-7758.
• The Green Briar Tree Patch, Briar Patch Road, Somerset, Pennsylvania. Trees will be on sale beginning Saturday, but are expected to go quickly because of a limited selection. To inquire about tree availability, call 814-442-5276.
• Kline’s Tree Farm, 310 Lieb Road, Carrolltown, Pennsylvania. Shoppers can visit daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Garland and wreaths are also available. For more information call 814-344-9945.
• Pine Fields Tree Farm, 6261 Bedford Valley Road, Bedford, Pennsylvania. Call 814-356-3071 for details.
Dealers said demand for trees is expected to be high this year and stock to be low.
Shoppers should call ahead to confirm supply and hours of operation.
Caring for your tree
Tips for keeping a Christmas tree looking fresh throughout the season:
• Cut the trunk straight across to aid water absorption and make sure the stand can hold enough liquid – for every inch of a trunk’s diameter fill the stand with one quart of water.
• Check the water level daily and don’t let the evergreen dry out.
• Pick a healthy tree that has few brown needles, from a shady area.
• Keep the evergreen away from heat sources.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.