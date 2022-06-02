HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – A family fishing program, hosted by the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, is set for June 16.
The free event will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Quemahoning Reservoir’s family recreation area near Hollsopple, Somerset County.
Families will learn how to tie knots, bait hooks and cast out their lines.
No fishing license is required to participate and all equipment will be provided.
The session is limited to 25 participants and interested individuals must register online before June 13 at www.register-ed.com/events/view/183219.
For more information, call Mandy Smith at 814-443-9841.
