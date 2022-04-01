JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For many students, the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 6 Elementary Honors Band Fest, held at Conemaugh Valley High School on Friday, was their first concert experience.
Although some of the sixth-grade musicians admitted there were some nerves associated with performing, they were otherwise excited.
“We’ve just been looking forward to this whole night,” Swayan Patel said.
The trombone player from Altoona Area School District was one of 174 students from 31 schools in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties to play at the event.
“We’re super-excited,” his friend and trumpeter Jeffrey Kessler said.
Both boys said that practice was enjoyable on Friday – the students arrived around 8 a.m. and practiced until 4:30 p.m. with breaks – and that they love how so many musicians from all over have come together to play.
The concert is sponsored by the PMEA and was supposed to take place in 2020, but was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was co-hosted by District 6 festival coordinator and Conemaugh Valley band director Allen Bixel and Blacklick Valley band director Kate Zamboni. The guest conductor was William Stowman, a Messiah University professor who travels around the country conducting.
“For me, this is part of my life’s work,” Stowman said.
Stowman said ever since he was a student in these type of festivals, he knew that’s what he wanted to do with his life.
“I want to travel and influence kids’ lives through music,” he said.
The music director had nothing but praise for the student musicians performing on Friday.
“They came in really well-prepared by their directors and with a great attitude,” he said.
The event began with an introduction from Conemaugh Valley Elementary School Principal Michelle LaRose, followed by PMEA District 6 President Eric Tedjeske. Bixel then led the group in a special rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” before Stowman took over.
Stowman directed the students in the playing of “Liturgical Fanfare” and “Conquest” before the percussion ensemble stepped in and played “A Caveman Told Me” and “Rails.” The full band then played “Sakura” before wrapping up with “Li’l Liza Jane.”
Delaney McKendree, a clarinet player from Ferndale Area Elementary School, and her friend Jordan Rager said they were happy to be part of something so big and interesting.
Brian Perry, a drummer from Somerset Area School District, agreed.
“I think it’s really cool,” he said of the opportunity.
Perry said his parents shared that joy and were thrilled when he told them he’d be playing at the concert.
Benoit Denault and his wife, Lori, were two other parents just as excited about the festival.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to come together with students from other school districts and celebrate music,” Lori Denault said. Their daughter, from Conemaugh Township Area School District, plays the clarinet.
Benoit Denault added that he was looking forward to hearing so many talents come together on stage.
Bixel said the students were “absolutely amazing” to work with and, for many this being their first concert, were performing well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.