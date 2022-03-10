Dear Dr. Roach: I recently fainted for the first time in my life, requiring a trip to the emergency room. There I was diagnosed with acute syncope.
I am 95 years old and in pretty good health, with my numbers being all good. My blood pressure and heart rate are fine. I walk and exercise a little every day, and I have had three cardiac stents. What can I do to prevent such attacks in the future?
I was advised that this episode resulted from dehydration, so I am drinking two to three glasses of water a day.
This was a very scary experience. – E.Z.
Answer: “Syncope” (from the Greek roots meaning “cut short”) is the medical term for sudden loss of consciousness.
Most cases are due to a drop in blood pressure leading to poor blood flow to the brain.
There are many possible underlying causes, but the most common is a condition called vasovagal syncope, also known as a common faint.
We think of fainting, perhaps based off of media depictions, as a condition of young people, but the older you are, the more likely you are to faint.
As we age, the body’s ability to regulate tension in the blood vessels to rapidly adjust to different needs under different body positions decreases. We need more time to adjust.
I recommend sitting for a minute after laying, then standing and making sure of oneself before walking.
Many people get warning signs of fainting, such as lightheadedness, nausea, blurry sight or dimming vision, or a “whooshing” sound in the ears. If this happens, sit down right away.
You often can avoid a faint or at least a fall.
Dr. Roach writes: A recent column on leg cramps generated many letters from readers. One common question was why I didn’t recommend magnesium, which many readers had found helpful.
While magnesium supplementation was found helpful in pregnant women with leg cramps, an analysis of all published trial found no benefit to magnesium supplementation over a placebo pill.
Others recommended pickle juice or mustard. These have been found to be beneficial in some types of cramps. Interestingly, it isn’t the salts or other minerals that is effective; it seems to be a neurological reflex that stops the muscle cramping.
These might be helpful for some, but most people do well with the stretching and muscle exercises I recommended.
A vitamin B complex supplement was found to help some people with muscle cramps who did not respond to initial therapy in a small trial.
