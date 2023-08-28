ROSEDALE | 100 years | logo
By Vaughn Burnheimer
vburnheimer@tribdem.com

What: Rosedale remembrance vigil

When: Noon Thursday, Sept. 7 

Where: Johnstown's Central Park

wpaumc.org/newsdetail/johnstown-banishment-to-be-commemorated-17566233

---

What: “Rosedale Remembered: A Commemoration of Shame and Commitment to Change”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 

Where: 

Heritage Discovery Center, 201 6th Ave., Johnstown

The presentation is free, but registration is required at jaha.org/events/rosedale-remembered-a-commemoration-of-shame-and-commitment-to-change/.

