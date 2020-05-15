Face-to-face campaigning is all but nonexistent heading into Pennsylvania’s June 2 primaries.
Gone are appearances at public events, door-to-door visits, fundraisers, press conferences – even the proverbial shaking of hands and kissing of babies – as candidates, like other residents of the commonwealth, are staying home or social distancing in public during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
So technology is being used as a substitute.
“It’s the same thing as how you work from home,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said. “A lot of it’s on Facebook and through social media, through personal phone calls. I’m on the phone most of the day, not necessarily campaigning. That’s just how you’ve got to make contact with people now.
“You can’t even run into them at the local restaurant or at the store. We’ve changed everything.”
Shaun Dougherty, a Democratic Party candidate in the state’s 35th Senatorial District and advocate for victims of child sexual abuse, said “fortunately, technology is amazing.”
He added: “Video conferencing is an incredible tool. And luckily through the advocacy work that I’ve been doing the last four years, I’ve already been set up utilizing those tools.”
Candidates are working to balance getting their messages out with concern for how the pandemic is affecting the health and economic well-being of local residents.
“You just do it virtually,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, 35th District, said. “You have Facebook or Twitter. More than that, my focus isn’t on that right now. My focus is on representing this region and doing what people elected me to do. That’s No. 1.
“There will be plenty of time for campaigning later after we’ve gotten our region and our state in order.”
One contested primary
Only one contested primary race is taking place in the Cambria, Somerset and Bedford region with Jerry Carnicella running against Howard Terndrup for the Republican nomination in the 72nd District.
Terndrup and Carnicella, who both ran for county commissioner last year, are engaging voters online and over the phone.
“I’ve just made the best of it, making a lot of phone calls,” Terndrup said.
“I can get more voter contact in a short period of time because I’m not traveling. I can just call and if they happen to pick up, which isn’t always, I can have a two- or three-minute conversation and I think I can explain to them enough about my goals and my objectives and a little bit about myself. And I ask them what’s on their minds. I think they have a positive interaction.”
Carnicella is connecting somewhat in person.
“I’m just delivering fliers to people’s houses,” Carnicella said. “I just lay them on the porch. I don’t really talk to the folks. I just kind of wave to them. They’re all Republicans, so they’re all kind of happy to see me.
“I’m keeping it safe. You’ve got to do it, though. If you’re going to run for public office, you have to get the word out. You have to let people know what your issues are, what your stances on the issues are.”
Republican state Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st District), Mike Reese (59th District), Carl Metzgar (69th District), Jim Rigby (71st District), Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and Jesse Topper (78th District) have no primary opponents or Democrats running against them.
Congress contenders
Both of the area’s U.S. House of Representatives seats – the 15th and 13th – will feature head-to-head races in the general election.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, is currently campaigning from his home, looking to maintain connections he has developed on way to becoming the dean of the commonwealth’s Republican delegation.
“For me, it’s continuing the relationships that I’ve long established in all my counties, specifically Cambria County, from the face-to-face meetings, the interactions, whether it’s been with local elected officials, our state legislature, our great human services agencies, the community action teams, the schools, the manufacturers, the places that I have visited and established relationships with,” Thompson said. “I’ve continued that, not face-to-face during this past three months that we’ve been under the governor’s orders to shelter in place, but doing that using technology.”
He is being challenged by Democrat Robert Williams, a minister, adult educator and emergency medical technician.
“Learning the wants, needs, and desires of the communities that are the 15th Congressional district, Robert learned that there was no Democratic candidate to face off against the incumbent and connecting with the rural Democratic chairperson made the decision to throw the proverbial hat in the ring,” states his website, williamsfor15.com.
In the 13th District, freshman U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, will be going up against Democrat Todd Rowley, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent.
Rowley said, as candidates, “every aspect of what we’re all experiencing is just unprecedented.”
Rowley said: “It’s an honor and a privilege to see my name as the Democratic candidate on the primary election ballot here for June 2. It’s extremely challenging times for everyone. Being a candidate to represent my fellow citizens during this time is something I respect and I hold with very high responsibility.”
Joyce, a physician, called his first year in the House “invigorating.”
He emphasized his medical background during the current crisis, saying, “I don’t think there could have been a more important time for a doctor to be elected to Congress than right now with facing this pandemic, which has so much affected the lives, the health of people in Johnstown and in Cambria County and affected the livelihood of the people here. I think this is an important time to have a doctor as a member of the United States Congress.”
