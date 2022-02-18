Efforts continued Friday to locate the source of an oil spill into the Quemahoning Creek near Acosta and at this time the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection doesn’t consider the leak extraordinary.
“DEP has not observed significant environmental or aquatic impact,” DEP Community Relations Coordinator Lauren Fraley said.
DEP first learned of a report of a petroleum release on Feb. 9 that had likely been occurring for several days and began its response then and throughout the following days.
However, the amount of spilled oil is undetermined.
“DEP estimates that less than 20 gallons made it to the creek,” Fraley said, “the vast majority of which was recovered.”
That’s based on site observations.
Fraley added that the DEP investigation is ongoing and includes interviews with property owners, exploration of the area and providing containment supplies to the local fire department, while monitoring containment efforts on the creek.
Somerset County officials have searched for more than a week to no avail to find the oil’s origin, although the source has been pinpointed to an area between 5th and 6th streets toward the southern end of Acosta.
Until that time, absorbent devices have been placed in the creek in an attempt to soak up the home heating oil.
A portable “underflow” dam was acquired from Blair County Friday morning as well, but it couldn’t be deployed because of the fast-moving current on the creek.
“In the last 24 hours, a lot with the weather has changed,” Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.
During Thursday’s investigation, Landis, firefighters and representatives from DEP were met with temperatures in the high 40s and rain.
Overnight, temperatures dropped into the 20 degree range and snow flurries were seen throughout the morning.
The same is expected for Saturday.
Landis said the Acosta fire chief also told him that the bridge area is flooded.
Landis, firefighters, DEP and personnel from the Environmental Protection Agency continued their search for the oil source Friday afternoon.
“We’re checking house to house in Acosta again,” Landis said.
With the source still unknown and the dam not deployed, mitigation efforts to collect as much of the oil as possible will continue.
But the quick-moving waters have made that more difficult.
Landis said when they put a boom out, the water overtakes it.
If the weather clears up on Sunday, emergency officials will try to deploy the dam.
While crews continue the search, he asked that residents be vigilant, and if they see anything, call the Somerset non-emergency number, 814-445-1525.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
