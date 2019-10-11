Take the survey

You can help shape the future of the Johnstown region by completing the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Community Initiatives Fund survey.

There are two ways to get involved, and you can do both:

• Go online to: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5218669/CFA-Community-Perception

And/or ...

• Fill out the paper survey on Page A7 of The Tribune-Democrat from Sunday, Oct. 6, and mail it to the Community Foundation. That paper survey is available at www.tribdem.com as a PDF that can be printed and completed.

Paper surveys should be mailed by Saturday to: Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin Street, Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901.