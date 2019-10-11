Do you believe the Johnstown region is heading in a positive direction?
What words would you use to describe the community?
Has there been improvement in Johnstown’s neighborhoods, blight and property redevelopment, the availability of quality housing?
Are there enough jobs locally? Is there sufficient workforce training?
These are the types of questions you will encounter when you complete a survey for the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The organization is hoping to gauge area residents’ assessments of the state of Johnstown and the surrounding area.
Are we getting better?
And have grants provided by the Community Foundation helped with programs that are having a positive impact?
The Community Foundation’s Community Initiatives Fund has shared millions in support in key areas – as reflected in the questions above and in the survey now available online.
The survey was launched through the Pittsburgh consulting firm Fourth Economy – where Jerry Paytas, the agency’s vice president of research and analytics, said the local foundation is taking a bold step in opening up its process to the entire community.
“Usually, if a foundation somewhere does something like this, they evaluate themselves in-house,” Paytas told our David Hurst. “But I think it’s great they are doing this. I’m a firm believer in evaluation, because it helps you figure out what you’re doing right – and what you aren’t.”
That’s the mission, Community Foundation Executive Director Mike Kane said.
And if more people complete the survey, the organization will have better data for making decisions moving forward.
“The whole purpose of our Community Initiatives Fund is to create change,” Kane said in our story Sunday.
“This is a good way for us to see how we’re doing – and how the community is doing.”
You can take the web survey by visiting www.TribDem.com and following the links through Hurst’s story, or by going directly to https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5218669/CFA-Community-Perception.
A paper survey, designed to complement but not replace the web survey, was published in Sunday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat and can be found in PDF form on the newspaper’s website.
More than 500 of you already have submitted surveys, which is a good start.
The deadline to complete the online survey is Monday.
The print surveys should be sent to the Community Foundation’s office (Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901). They should be mailed by Saturday.
“We’re well aware there’s plenty to work on – it’s not like every issue is solved,” Kane said. “But the good news is, that through grant-making and other entities we work with, we’re working on it. The question is, are these the kind of efforts people recognize ... and want to see more of.”
We strongly encourage our readers to take advantage of this opportunity to have your voice heard and to help shape the future of the Johnstown region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.