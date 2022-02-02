Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter, even as another storm is reportedly bearing down on our region.
We love the traditions associated with Groundhog Day – the festivities based in German legend dating to the late 1800s, the belief that a furry rodent can foresee weather patterns.
But we follow much more closely the visions of folks at AccuWeather, the National Weather Service and other modern forecasting agencies.
They’re telling us to prepare for snow and ice Thursday into Friday.
That means we should expect to take precautions on streets and highways – even as state and municipal crews head out to scrape and salt.
Winter in the Laurel Highlands also means checking more frequently on friends and relatives who might live alone or need help getting out and moving around.
In recent weeks, the Johnstown area has seen two deaths related directly to winter weather.
On Jan. 21, a Johnstown man fell outside his apartment building and died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center of hypothermia and a related cardiac event, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The coroner said the man, who was 63, died “due to the extreme cold weather.”
A woman died Jan. 17 after collapsing while removing heavy snow from her vehicle and a walkway outside a home in East Conemaugh Borough. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial and died in the hospital’s emergency department.
Lees said the women’s death was caused by a stress-induced cardiac event.
After both incidents, the coroner urged area residents to be mindful of the risks of outside activities during extreme winter conditions – snow, cold, ice.
During a Jan. 22 press conference, the coroner said:
“In these weather conditions we have been seeing in the area, we want to make a public service announcement to please use extreme caution when going outside. and please let people know what you are doing ... make sure someone knows where you are at at all times.”
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska echoed the concerns, and urged area residents to check on their shut-in neighbors and relatives.
“In 2022, there should be no situation where people pass away from the elements,” Martynuska said.
“Cambria County is ready with our services to assist folks. If anyone is experiencing difficulties, call our 911 center, and we will put (you) in touch with social service agencies.”
On Wednesday, AccuWeather was predicting that the Johnstown area would see dropping temperatures Thursday, with early rain shifting to a half-inch of slippery accumulation overnight, then up to three inches of snow in the morning Friday.
Whether winter lasts another six weeks or even longer, we urge our readers to be careful when clearing away snow and ice, and when driving in typical February conditions – and to keep an eye on people around you who might need some help.
