Karissa Grossman joins the Westmont Hilltop School District team at a time of elevated urgency in the wake of what local police called a foiled plot by two teens in December to shoot up the high school.
Grossman was hired Monday as school police officer – an employee of the district, not a municipal officer patrolling the halls.
The move did not satisfied all parents. Some instead wanted a school resource officer, attached to a local police force, and others sought two officers, one for the high school and another for the elementary.
But we see her arrival as a big step in the right direction – toward safer buildings for students, facility and staff; and providing a physical police presence to bridge the gaps between law enforcement and local young people and the community at large.
“This is what I’m supposed to do,” she told reporter Joshua Byers the day after she was hired by the school board. “I love working with kids.”
Grossman’s background is diverse and deep. She possesses a resume of skills and experiences she will put to good use at Westmont, beginning officially on March 1.
• She is a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and worked with the Ohio State Police.
• She completed Act 120 municipal police academy and National Association of School Resource Officers training.
• Locally, her law- enforcement stops have included working with police departments in Somerset and Nanty Glo boroughs.
• She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in human services counseling. Grossman is training to become certified as a licensed professional mental health counselor.
Now 29, she is a 2011 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School – which has had a successful officers program for many years.
Grossman will have the authority to issue citations for summary offenses, carry a weapon and detain students until local law enforcement arrives, if necessary, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell told Byers.
“She’s going to be a fully functioning police officer,” Mitchell said.
Westmont school board member David Angeletti said Grossman’s hiring was the culmination of four years of work to develop enhanced safety protocols.
That important mission was inspired by the tragedies at Columbine, Colorado; Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida – and too many other schools – and reinforced by December’s reported security breach and shooting threat.
The Rev. John Mize, pastor of Westmont United Methodist Church, is a district parent who has opposed the employee- officer setup. Nevertheless he seemed impressed with Grossman’s credentials.
“I think the hire sounds like a very qualified young woman,” Mize said. “I’m sure she is a great choice.
“However, we do not feel that the officer should report to the school administration.”
Getting an officer into the schools was a big first step. Now, the district can begin to evaluate the system.
But we expect Grossman to do well in one key area: helping students navigate challenging times and helping them see that police officers are not their enemies.
In our December 2017 project “Protecting Our Children,” Windber Borough Police Officer Kyle Wirick noted that his presence in that community’s schools went well beyond responding to emergencies.
“There’s two sides to this job,” Wirick said. “But to me, the biggest part is helping these kids get through their daily lives. It’s about letting them know that if something’s going on at home or if they are being picked on, they can come and talk to me.”
Similar to Westmont, Conemaugh Township School District at that time reported hiring a retired state trooper as its school officer. Many districts, including Westmont, have contracts with private security firms.
Greater Johnstown has had school resource officers – in conjunction with the city police department – for about 25 years.
We were struck by Grossman’s long-range view – that some day she’ll be watching Westmont seniors graduate after first meeting them as elementary pupils and helping them along the way.
“I’m really excited to start here,” she said. “My prior law enforcement experience and my current law enforcement experience is going to really help with the district.”
