Tensions have been high at Greater Johnstown School District, where two students were arrested Sept. 22 for possession of a knife and officials are beefing up security measures due to frequent student altercations.
The district is getting prices for adding metal detectors, video monitors and security officers across its properties.
A large fight among students was also reported on Sept. 22 – one of many altercations that Superintendent Amy Arcurio said have been disrupting classes and school activities – and creating an environment she called “very concerning.”
Assistant Superintendent Frank Frontino said disputes on social media spill over into the hallways of the district.
“I think when the school community is challenged ... we have to respond,” Arcurio said.
We agree, and fully support the district’s plans to ramp up security and crack down on the troublesome behavior.
And we urge leaders to move quickly with their plans, which include:
• Two additional security guards for both the high school and middle school – for a total of seven and five, respectively;
• Another individual in each building to monitor security video;
• A school resource officer at the elementary school.
• Three additional metal detectors and wands at a total cost of $17,000.
The plan was developed during special board sessions Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, and approved on Tuesday.
“We keep hammering away for solutions,” school board member James McMillen said.
Unfortunately, steps may need to include steady tracking of social media activity and ultimately expulsions for those responsible for this dangerous culture.
The district has a strong relationship with the city police department, a connection that must be expanded while tackling these problems – which are reflective of activities also happening in the community.
Missy Spaugy, a district parent who is running for school board, spoke at a Tuesday’s board meeting and urged the current leaders to stick to their plans and added: “Schools need to be a safe place.”
The district recently hosted a virtual meeting between Noel Candelaria, secretary- treasurer of the National Education Association, and members of the Greater Johnstown Education Association. That session addressed issues facing educators – including financial challenges paired with a lingering pandemic.
The Greater Johnstown district is also grieving following a Sept. 29 house fire in the city’s Moxham neighborhood that claimed the lives of an elementary pupil and a high school student. Those individuals have not yet been publicly identified.
The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us that a safe learning environment can be a fragile system.
But the welfare of the students and staff is the first priority for any school system.
That includes taking necessary steps to eliminate the unrest, and the tension it has caused, at Greater Johnstown – to provide a safe environment where quality learning can take place.
Sometimes that can only be accomplished through increased security.
