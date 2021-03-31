The COVID-19 pandemic forced institutions such as hospitals to rely more heavily on technology to interact with people in need of services.
While face-to-face meetings with doctors remains the best scenario, many health professionals say the widespread use of telehealth is here to stay because it’s quicker, faster and works well for patients in many cases.
In a series – “Rx for Rural Health” – we published Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, CNHI reporters from three states explored the challenges hospitals face in our communities, and by extension the impact on patients. Some areas have seen a decline in specialists, for example, or patients may be driving farther for medical attention due to closures or mergers.
Medical centers in our area now rely more heavily on remote systems for staying in touch with individuals in their care, a technological shift that was accelerated by concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The trend amplifies the call for expanded broadband service in rural areas. Better access to high-speed internet service would support health care, education, local businesses and a variety of other areas.
Sen. Pat Toomey acknowledged the need to address broadband service during a Zoom meeting Tuesday with The Tribune-Democrat, noting “there has been a tremendous amount of progress, but we’re not done yet.”
Toomey said: “My team is evaluating right now – where are the areas where there is an acute shortage, a real problem.
“There are rural areas of the state that have no access to broadband. There are other rural areas where they have found solutions. ... Communities need to have broadband in order to be able to fully participate in our economy.”
And in the process of caring for residents with wellness needs.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber now handles many routine medical visits the same way professionals interact – across digital platforms such as Zoom.
The Somerset County center creates a home hospital environment with 24-hour telemonitoring, Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, told reporter Randy Griffith for “Rx for Rural Health.”
“When a patient can be cared for at home, that is really the best for the patient and the family,” Csikos said. “Elderly patients may deteriorate mentally in a hospital setting.”
UPMC Somerset President Andrew Rush said his center’s technology allows patients to connect with their primary care physicians quickly and easily.
Often, patients can communicate with doctors and hospitals through their own devices – including mobile phones.
“Home health is becoming ever more important,” Rush said. “Patients don’t stay in the hospital long, but they do require some ongoing care.”
For smaller hospitals affiliated with larger systems – UPMC Somerset for example – technology also allows local doctors to connect their patients with specialists in Pittsburgh.
“The good thing about this pandemic is it has expedited the utilization of telemedicine,” Rush said.
As CNHI reporters showed, telehealth appointments were 50% higher in the first three months of 2020 vs. the same period in 2019 – then kept rising from there, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The American Medical Association said nearly 25 million Medicare beneficiaries received telehealth services from mid-March through mid-October last year, with another 35 million such services rendered in that same timeframe to beneficiaries of Medicaid and CHIP.
That’s a jump of 3,000% over 2019.
Dr. David Lopatofsky, chief medical officer for UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport, said his statewide system was doing fewer than 250 telehealth sessions daily as of last March. “By April, we were doing nearly 10,000 a day,” he said.
Technology coupled with the presence of a home-health nurse is a strong combination, hospital leaders agreed – especially when physical transportation is a challenge.
Going forward, as broadband infrastructure allows, doctors will continue to expand remote services – when effective and when patients are comfortable with the technology.
Call this shift a silver lining in a dark pandemic – and good news for rural medical centers and the patients they serve.
“Telemedicine had been a challenge for us pre-COVID, but then when COVID hit, it essentially forced us to look at how we deliver care differently,” said Wendy Haislip, chief nursing officer at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“Now there are a lot of providers that have adopted it, are excited about it and want it to stay. I think it is certainly the wave of the future.”
