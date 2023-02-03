The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network reports a 46% increase in calls to its sexual assault hotline after Lifetime’s airing of the program “Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter” in early January.
Awareness is a critical component in addressing sexual assault and other crimes.
“Many of the survivors who called had never told anyone what happened before speaking with hotline staff,” RAINN said on its website, rainn.org.
The issue of sexual assaults on college campuses arose locally this past week, when students at St. Francis University gathered to voice their concerns about safety in the wake of rape allegations connected to an incident near the Loretto campus.
Sophomore Autumn Baum took part in the St. Francis awareness event, telling reporter Katie Smolen: “People are afraid.”
The federal Department of Education monitors data universities are required to report due to the Clery Act, and shows 11 incidents of rape from 2018 to 2020 at St. Francis.
The Clery Act, passed in 1990, links diligence in reporting crime data with eligibility for federal financial aid.
The law was cited frequently during the Penn State child sexual abuse scandal that broke in 2011.
The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) says that while one in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college, 90% of attacks go unreported – and therefore aren’t reflected in Clery Act reports.
Two St. Francis students – Marcel Mami, 20, of Frederick, Maryland, and Daunte White, 20, of Wharton, New Jersey – are accused of raping a woman at an off-campus residence in February 2021.
“We pride ourselves on student safety, and we tell parents and prospective students that this is a safe place to send your students,” St. Francis President the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell said at Tuesday’s event.
“So this has gotten a lot of good conversation going about prevention of sexual assault, being aware of one’s surroundings, making good decisions at the basic level.”
The university has been awarded $68,500 in state “It’s on Us PA” grants to increase education relative to sexual violence prevention.
That could include sharing safety tips along with policing.
RAINN urges students to take precautions to protect themselves from sexual assault.
Students and those who work on a campus should know what resources exist for reporting rape and other crimes – along with the locations of emergency phones and the availability of security escorts.
The organization urges students to lock their dormitory or apartment doors – especially overnight, to stay alert when moving around on campus, and to be cautious about posting or sharing their movements on social media sites.
“A college environment can foster a false sense of security,” RAINN says.
RAINN also urges safety precautions in social settings – such as going to parties in groups, and with trusted companions; not leaving drinks unprotected to reduce the risk of date-rape drugs; and knowing alcohol consumption risks and personal limits.
We salute students at St. Francis who are working to raise awareness of sexual assault, and urge them to work closely with Van Tassell and the university’s administration to develop campus programs to enhance safety.
