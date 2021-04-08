Our region is seeing a surge in COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations, which is threatening to force another coronavirus shutdown, even as more people are receiving vaccines that should allow for normal activities.
Now, several area schools are forced to close their buildings or quarantine students due to positive tests or possible exposure, including at a recent high school hockey playoff game.
Here’s the message: Those who think we’re now safe from COVID-19 are mistaken, and that misperception is causing major problems.
One contributing factor is that while vaccinations are up, testing is down – so we don’t know how much virus is moving around in our communities, a state official said.
“Despite the number of cases rising, we’re seeing the demand for testing decrease,” the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Lindsey Mauldin said Tuesday. “We need to redouble efforts to increase the use of testing, even as we ramp up the vaccine process.”
She said rapid testing was recently expanded at colleges and universities, which began to see spikes in cases last month.
Now that effort is being expanded to high schools and even elementary schools.
Last week, organizers with Johnstown’s annual PolkaFest say the summer event won’t be held in 2021 due to concerns about spreading the virus, which had claimed nearly 600 lives in Cambria and Somerset counties as of Wednesday.
Those planning the American Legion County Fair in Ebensburg say they’re moving forward as if the September event will be held.
Mauldin urged people to continue with testing – and to continue with measures such as mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing and maintaining safe distances.
“At this point, folks are starting to think that testing isn’t as important because of the work that’s happening with vaccines,” Mauldin said. “We are seeing a lot of relaxation in terms of some of those personal accountability measures as well. We are looking to ensure that testing is ramped back up so we continue to fight this virus.”
What’s happening at local schools is not a good sign.
At the Greater Johnstown School District, elementary students were taking classes remotely Thursday and Friday this week due to a rise in cases at the East Side building.
The building will undergo a deep cleaning before pupils return on Monday, according to Superintendent Amy Arcurio, who said the district tracked eight virus cases in two days.
The state Department of Health warned students in the Westmont Hilltop School District that those who attended a hockey playoff game on April 1 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Westmont district confirmed that at least 100 students – and perhaps twice that many – were in quarantine due to contact tracing results.
What’s happening in area schools reflects a trend across our region, with nearly 5,000 new cases throughout Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s report, including 37 new positives in Cambria County along with 43 hospitalizations related to the virus. Other area counties are also seeing a surge.
Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases was 4,192 as of Tuesday – up from 3,033 two weeks ago and 2,472 four weeks back.
There has been good news: Nearly 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been distributed in Pennsylvania, and more than 2 million people have had both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And since Philadelphia County is counted separately, the actual totals are higher.
Still, according to data shared by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17.6% of Pennsylvanians had been fully vaccinated as of Easter – well below the 85% needed, according to scientists, to reach herd immunity and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Please get vaccinated when you are eligible. Get tested if you fear exposure or if you develop symptoms.
And keep wearing those masks and taking precautions.
We’re not out of this crisis yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.