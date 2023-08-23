Back in March, speeding up the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s processing of project permits was a hot topic of discussion at that agency’s budget hearing before the state Senate.
Richard Negrin, then DEP’s acting secretary, told state senators that a team of elite permitting professionals on a “rapid response team” was ready to help mitigate the frequent and well-publicized delays in that process, as CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano wrote at the time.
“When we see we have problem permits, those taking a little longer, they’re able to dive in,” said Negrin, who has since been confirmed as DEP secretary. “I call them my Navy SEALs of permitting. It’s those folks who are the best of the best.”
A great way for Negrin and his “Navy SEALs” to live up to that claim would be to quickly give the Greater Johnstown Water Authority the long-overdue OK to upgrade its North Fork Dam.
Our Russ O’Reilly reported earlier this month that it’s been nearly five years since the water authority submitted its plans for the dam upgrade to the DEP.
But the DEP still hasn’t put its stamp of approval on those plans. That means that the water authority can’t put the project out for bids.
In the meantime, the estimated cost of the project has risen from $15 million to about $18 million, amid inflation and supply-chain struggles. (The original preliminary estimated cost of the project was about $8 million when it was first floated in 2011.)
The 1,000-foot-long, 100-foot-high dam across the North Fork of Bens Creek has nothing structurally wrong with it, according to the water authority, but it doesn’t meet the latest DEP standards for holding back the maximum amount of rain that could fall during a so-called “1,000-year flood.”
The DEP ordered the water authority to submit plans by the end of 2018 for upgrading the dam to meet the new requirements. The water authority did so and has been waiting ever since for the DEP’s OK.
“We could have built this dam three times over from scratch,” GJWA board member and Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said at the authority’s July meeting, as O’Reilly reported.
GJWA board chairman Don Hall added: “And a heck of a lot cheaper than what it’s going to cost.”
The delay is a disservice to the authority and, more importantly, to the people who pay bills to the authority.
As Cernic put it in July: “We continue to spend money to get this thing online. We continue to surcharge our rate-payers to make sure we have enough money to do this job, and nothing seems to happen except we get a report every month that there is nothing new to report.”
The DEP must rapidly change that state of affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.