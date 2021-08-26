Area schools opened this week amid a swirling storm of debate over safety precautions in the face of a re-surging pandemic.
We trust local school officials to make the best decisions for their students – with some input from parents, relying heavily on the latest information available about COVID-19 levels in their communities, heeding the advice of science and medical professionals, and with as little interference from state and federal politicians as possible.
And we urge those education leaders to always fall on the side of protecting the young people they teach and their own staffs and faculty members – even if the best choice is not popular.
“We’re doing what’s best to keep kids in schools,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said Wednesday, after his district adjusted its safety plan to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks when indoors and when maintaining the recommended six-foot social distance for 15 minutes or longer is not feasible.
The district said students may remove their masks during lunch, at recess, when participating in outdoor classes and activities – and when remaining six feet apart.
“We understand that this is a polarizing issue within the community and everybody has their own opinion on this topic,” the Richland district said in a statement. “However, we are charged to keep our students and staff safe while also keeping our students learning within the classrooms.”
Last week, Greater Johnstown School District held an emergency meeting at which leaders decided that virus levels locally were high enough to warrant mandatory masking “for all students, staff and visitors on school buses, in schools, district properties and indoor athletic events,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said in a statement.
At about the same time, the neighboring Westmont Hilltop School District’s school board was voting to require unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks indoors, with masks optional for those who have been vaccinated.
That sparked a community reaction that included a petition from some parents who wanted the mask policy rescinded, because it might “welcome conflict amongst the vaccinated and unvaccinated” and “disregards the parents’ rights to make decisions that we feel are best for our children.”
A parent who said she signed the petition posted on a message board: “Either everyone wears a mask or no one wears a mask.”
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf asked the Legislature to adopt a statewide mask mandate. He had previously said he prefers that school districts make their own policies.
At this time, a statewide mask mandate would be an overreach, but this is a fluid virus situation.
Parents are divided – some demanding the right to make masking decisions for their own children, and others fearing their children’s potential exposure if masks are not required.
The situation is further complicated by the fact that COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved for children younger than 12 – meaning primary pupils are at a higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
Also on Wednesday, Cambria County recorded 68 new coronavirus cases – the highest one-day jump since April.
That same day, Richland and Somerset high schools confirmed that their Friday night football game was off because of positive tests on the Somerset team. Such news will likely be a regular occurrence as sports seasons move forward.
Sorry, folks, the novel coronavirus continues to present a major health risk that threatens every aspect of our lives.
We believe strongly that vaccinations are the best tool for combating COVID-19 – even with evolutions of the virus, such as the delta strain.
We believe wearing a mask is a sensible way to protect yourself and others around you from exposure – and a practice that should be encouraged at all crowded indoor gatherings.
Parents, of course, must make what they believe are the best choices concerning the safety of their children, and we urge them to do so based on guidelines embraced by medical and science professionals – including getting the COVID-19 shots for those 12 and older.
For some, the best choice might be remote learning to reduce exposure.
We believe a one-size-fits-all, all-or-nothing approach is unrealistic, given variations in virus levels and vaccination rates by region.
And we believe local school officials are best equipped to make the important safety decisions concerning best practices within their buildings and facilities – based on science and what’s happening with the virus in the communities around them.
Ultimately, the virus will decide.
If we don’t act to stem the surge, eventually, the only choice for education will be to keep kids at home – as happened for months in 2020.
