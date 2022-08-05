We join with the Johnstown community in mourning the death of Emma Thomson, a 2012 Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate who was one of four people killed in a car crash Wednesday in Indiana.
Just 28 years old, she was moving forward in a promising career in politics before that tragic crash that also claimed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and two others.
During our many interactions with Thomson during her time working as communications director for U.S. Rep John Joyce, she was positive, professional and pleasant.
Reporters and editors at The Tribune-Democrat were devastated to learn of her passing.
Our hearts go out to Emma’s family – especially her sister Molly, her dad David and her mom Linda, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Regional Industries. They were all rightly proud of all that Emma stood for and had accomplished.
The impact of this loss was clear in the reactions of individuals who spoke with The Tribune-Democrat or offered condolences on social media.
Good friend and McCort classmate Kaitlin Fritz said of Thomson: “She was a talented public servant, ambitious professional, kindhearted soul, exemplar Christian woman, and hilarious friend. I was and am always honored to call her my best friend. You will be so incredibly missed.”
Joyce, R-Blair, and his wife, Alice, said in a statement: “For two years, I had the privilege and honor to work with Emma Thomson. Emma’s intelligence, creativity, drive, determination and humor were second to none.
“Emma’s work ethic was unparalleled. In addition to leading my first reelection campaign, Emma was the voice of our team – connecting with, and reassuring, our constituents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody did more to make sure that the lights stayed on and our office stayed in communication with our constituents during those challenging and difficult times than Emma.
“A proud alumna of Bishop McCort High School, Emma loved her hometown of Johnstown and the communities where she grew up in Cambria County, Pennsylvania. Simply put, there was no greater champion for Johnstown and Cambria County in Washington, D.C., than Emma Thomson.”
On The Tribune-Democrat’s Facebook page, Mary Sheehan Hartnett wrote: “This is one of those profound losses that will forever change me and so many others that had the pleasure of knowing Emma. We will never recover from such a loss. My heart just breaks for her family.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson said: “I personally knew Emma, who was a kind soul and had a passion for politics. I send my deepest condolences to her parents and the entire Thomson family. This is devastating news, and I am praying for all those impacted by this tragedy.”
Johnstown businessman Mark Pasquerilla, who works closely with Linda Thomson on economic development projects, recalled attending an event with Emma Thomson.
“It’s hard to tell how far she would have advanced in becoming a political staffer or somebody working in the Washington political world,” Pasquerilla told reporter Dave Sutor, “but what I remember is she did enjoy living in D.C. She was a very nice young woman.”
Thomson was a graduate of George Washington University whose future was very bright.
Fritz said her friend “loved Johnstown” – and had quickly become a “mover and shaker” in Washington politics.
Fritz said: “She put in the years of work and education to really make a change and to use all those skills and be authentic in politics. She was in it for all of the right reasons.”
