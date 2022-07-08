We support recent federal action to expand background checks for the purchasing of firearms and to provide other safety measures, even as we back the rights of law-abiding citizens to own and use guns – a statement that illustrates the complexity of the issue in an increasingly violent society.
The complicated nature of the guns debate will require give and take from both sides to achieve what we should all desire – a safer society.
In a recent series – “America’s Gun Culture” – Dave Sutor of The Tribune-Democrat and Eric Scicchitano, CNHI’s Pennsylvania state government reporter, explored the country’s continued passion for gun ownership, even in the wake of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; in Uvalde, Texas; and now on Independence Day in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
A bipartisan gun violence prevention bill passed the U.S. House and Senate and was signed into law last month by President Joe Biden – the first time in 30 years that any political push to restrict gun access has been successful nationally.
That measure featured a limited expansion of background checks, funding to support mental health programs and backing for broader red flag laws designed to spotlight individuals who might be inclined to commit violent acts if given access to weapons.
But similar efforts at the state level, including in Pennsylvania, have continually failed to gain sufficient political or citizen backing to move forward in a nation where firearms now outnumber people.
Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said this phenomenon is rooted in an emphasis on rights of individuals in the United States over the rights of communities or certainly the government.
In addition, according to David Yamane, a Wake Forest University sociology professor, while hunting and recreation were once primary factors in gun ownership, the focus has shifted to self-defense since the turn of the century – a movement amplified by racial unrest and political division in recent years.
“Self-defense was always part of the reason people owned guns – it just wasn’t the center of the culture,” Yamane told Scicchitano.
Sutor explored the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution – which dates to 1791 and provides for “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” That phrase is embraced as both an emblem of individuality and a rallying cry when widespread gun ownership is targeted.
Randy Gibson, a National Rifle Association Golden Eagle – an exclusive designation reserved for 1% of the organization’s Second Amendment supporters, said he backs the constitutional precedent fully, but sees room for interpretation and decisions that reflect modern realities – more than 230 years removed from the American Revolution and national independence.
A celebration of that hard-fought freedom was interrupted by gunfire in many cities on Monday – including the random murders of seven people near Chicago.
“There are some that are very hardcore, and there are others in the country that are willing to give and take a little bit,” Gibson, former executive director of the Texas State Rifle Association, told Sutor.
“But overall for gun owners, the vast majority of gun owners really have the attitude of, ‘If you’re not a criminal and you’re an honest, law-abiding citizen, then it doesn’t matter what you have because you’re going to keep the law. You’re not going to do anything wrong.’ ”
We wish the issue were that simple, but it is not.
As Allegheny County gun owner and U.S. Marines veteran Gary Bayne told CNHI: “Half the people who own firearms should probably not. It blows my mind that there’s no standards or guidelines for someone to be trained on something that could take a human life in a matter of seconds.”
Bayne is a certified instructor in firearms training and gun safety who has AR-15-style rifles – controversial given their proliferation at mass shootings – among his collection.
But he supports compromise on guns for public safety.
That is a refreshing attitude that will be necessary if we are to see meaningful shifts in the circumstances of gun ownership while protecting the Second Amendment and the important rights of all individuals – including those who want to be able to go to a parade or a supermarket or send their kids to school without the constant fear of a violent tragedy.
“I think we oftentimes live in two different worlds,” Yamane said. “We have a world of gun owners for whom guns are very normal and most of the outcomes they see with guns are positive. People outside of gun culture largely see negative outcomes with guns. It’s easy for those two sides to misunderstand each other.”
We produced the series “America’s Gun Culture” to help bridge that gap of misunderstanding.
And we don’t see firearm ownership and community safety as incompatible concepts.
It is in the best interest of those who want to possess and use guns legally to help develop the process for ensuring that such actions happen with safety of others in mind.
Gun owners and those who would not own guns must work together to protect the rights of all.
