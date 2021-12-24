Perhaps you’re reading this on Christmas morning, sitting in your favorite chair, sipping coffee or hot chocolate, surrounded by happy family members and tons of shredded wrapping paper.
We wish all of our readers a very merry Christmas, and hope that all of you are having the best holiday ever.
But we realize that’s not reality for everyone in our community.
Many are dealing with sadness or loss. Some are wrestling with health concerns or personal struggles.
And some are facing financial challenges that pushed having presents under a tree to the background, behind warm clothes and food on the table.
But while there is hardship in our community, there is also compassionate response – many tangible displays of the true spirit of Christmas.
Each holiday season, we host The Tribune-Democrat Santa Fund, which this year provided Christmas gifts for well over 1,000 area children. It’s a blessing to be able to do this.
And the Santa Fund would not happen without the many who give their time – and their dollars – to help the effort.
Hundreds of you reading this made donations to the fund, and we’ve been thanking our benefactors in advertisements in recent weeks. Every penny contributed goes to help local families have a more merry Christmas.
Volunteers support the work by compiling lists of the families that apply – and the staff at Boscov’s department store matches gifts with those lists. Then even more volunteers – Greater Johnstown high school students plus area Boy and Girl Scouts – help sort the gifts and distribute them to those families.
Soccer players and coaches – plus their friends and family members – aid the cause through participating in the Santa Fund Soccer Classic, where more donations are collected.
The Santa Fund is an amazing project to watch – knowing that the giving and the hard work help local families.
And this region is blessed with many such programs – Toys For Tots, Cuddles For Kids, countless active churches and community groups – that share the gifts of the season with individuals in hospitals or nursing homes, or those in economic distress. They provide coats and gloves, warm meals and presents galore – along with hugs and words of comfort – understanding that the need continues all year long.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition works with other agencies to provide a Christmas service of comfort for those struggling with depression or addiction. What an amazing outreach effort.
Christ Centered Community Church in Johnstown’s Kernville neighborhood will offer free dinners on Christmas, with church members turning their holiday into an opportu- nity to share the spirit of love.
So we thank all of you who helped your neighbors this Christmas season – through donations of money, time or talents.
For those who have reached out to others, we are sure your holidays are brighter for having done so – knowing you’ve made a difference in someone else’s life.
That’s certainly how it feels for us.
We wish you a Merry Christmas, and a very happy new year!
