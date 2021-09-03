Area defense company leaders were expressing uncertainty about what’s next for their industry, even as $678 million in new local contracts were announced this week during the annual Showcase For Commerce expo in Johnstown.
We’re proud that our region provides equipment and technology to help protect and support those in service.
And we celebrate the success of local companies that work with the U.S. military – and the 200 new jobs connected with those latest contracts – even as the war in Afghanistan comes to a difficult end and threats continue around the world.
Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks – the highest-ranking Pentagon official to address Showcase in its 30 years – said despite an evolving military landscape, places such as Johnstown will continue to provide crucial equipment and intelligence for those engaged in our national security. That includes the many small businesses that offer product development and sub-contracting support to the process.
“We want to harness from the very best of America in sourcing a broad, diverse set of potential partners and suppliers,” Hicks told the John P. Murtha Breakfast on Thursday by video. “That especially includes small businesses.”
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania’s 6th District, also spoke via video.
Houlahan was busy in Washington, D.C., as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, which was working on the next defense appropriations bill.
Houlahan said her priorities include building the ROTC program and connecting with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students to help them see career opportunities available through the military.
“I believe that the future of our national security rests on the way that we prepare and engage our young people,” Houlahan said.
Certainly, there is enough unrest around the world – and continued threats in Afghanistan and elsewhere – that the need for companies to support the defense industry will continue.
But what will the industry look like? William Polacek of JWF Industries and Edward Sheehan of Concurrent Technologies Corp. – both based in Johnstown – said their industry will adapt to shifting demands.
“I think, obviously, we’ll be repurposing some of the resources that were previously used to support the troops in Afghanistan,” Sheehan told reporter Dave Sutor at Showcase. “But there are threats all across the world, and so the repurposing of resources will allow us to confront other challenges, other issues that we face in the Middle East, in the Pacific Rim, throughout eastern Europe and around the world.”
Polacek said the federal government and the Pentagon specifically will be “spending more money on clean energy,” which could impact traditional equipment manufacturing.
“Honestly, I think the Pentagon’s trying to figure that out as well,” Polacek said. “They have an initial budget out. Of course, that has to be approved. There’s going to be some tweaking.”
Several area defense-related businesses announced new or extended projects, including:
• Lockheed Martin will generate 80 new local manufacturing jobs, producing F-16 fighter jet parts at the Johnstown facility, director Wayne Davis said.
• JWF Defense Systems will add 100 employees, upping its workforce by 25%, by next June, Polacek said – for contracts in renewable energy and vehicle modernization systems, the latter with BAE Systems.
• Martin-Baker America announced three contracts at $97.4 million to produce equipment and components – including ejection seats – for the F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
• Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace reported an extension of its ongoing contract with the Army for production of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) system. Kongsberg’s Dave Zucco said the company hopes to add 100 new jobs by next summer.
• Sheehan’s CTC announced $12 million in contracts, including extension of research and development for an energy security system with the Marine Corps.
And with this news, we remain confident that local defense companies – large and small – are making plans for whatever the future holds, to continue what U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson called “generational impact on our economy and communities” from the important work done by these companies.
