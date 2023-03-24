Local minority owners of the Johnstown Mill Rats say the biggest challenge they face is making people aware that there is a baseball team in Johnstown – but they expect awareness to grow as they continue their worthwhile work.
The Mill Rats, who play their home games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point downtown, will open their fourth season in the collegiate Prospect League on May 31.
Their home opener is scheduled for June 9.
The local contingent of Johnstown Family Entertainment, which owns and operates the Mill Rats, is Chad and Jill Gontkovic, Bart and Stacy Vickroy, Matthew and Bristy Perry, and Alex and Melissa Pozun, as our Russ O’Reilly reported on March 18.
While the franchise’s three founders direct the team’s finances and operational planning, the local owners take feedback about what people want to see from the Mill Rats and try to “turn that feedback into a reality,” as Bart Vickroy put it.
The local owners’ goal is to provide another option for family-friendly entertainment in Johnstown.
“We thought becoming owners would be a positive investment into the team, stadium and the community – in a way, giving back,” said Matthew Perry, “and we are enjoying it so far.”
“It was always something I cherish from my childhood – spending time with my family on summer nights at the ballpark,” added Alex Pozun, who works alongside Perry in the Emergency Department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
We salute the local owners’ efforts to give Johnstown-area residents – especially families with kids – the option not just to watch a baseball game, but also to go downtown on a summer night, maybe to eat at the concession stand or at one of the restaurants within walking distance of the ballpark, and to take an opportunity, one of the kind that seems to be growing rarer every day, to interact with other people who live in this community.
“We are thinking about the whole experience – what you are doing before the game, where you are parking, and what you are doing after the game,” said Chad Gontkovic, who has experience thinking about that sort of question. The Gontkovics also own Coal Tubin’, a Johnstown outdoor recreation outfitter known for its popular tubing excursions on the Stonycreek River.
The local owners’ efforts are being complemented by the city of Johnstown’s upgrades in recent years at Sargent’s Stadium, including new turf, new lights, a new concessions stand and new scoreboards – including a video board that can show replays, our Dave Sutor reported.
“If you go to other areas of the country,” said Chad Gontkovic, “people are doing this left and right, so when people say these types of things are a long shot in Johnstown, we scoff because we think it’s short-sighted. … The Point Stadium is beautiful. The city is invested on their side as a great partner with us with the new video scoreboard.
“The experience is going to be top-notch, so we are pretty excited about it.”
