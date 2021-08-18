A young man shot dead while in a car in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon – how could this happen?
That’s the question area law-enforcement officials are working to answer, and they need the community’s help.
Messiah Rhodes, 29, was found dead Sunday in a vehicle parked along Lunen Street near Park Avenue after reports of shots fired.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said he and the Johnstown Police Department need the public to come forward with information so that the killer or killers can be identified and arrested – a recurring theme during Johnstown’s stretch of gun violence a few years back.
Neugebauer provided few details about what might have prompted the shooting or whether any suspects had been identified. Details and clues were scarce, he said.
“A young man of the age of 29 died,” Neugebauer said.
“(Rhodes) and his family deserve justice, and if you hold a piece of the puzzle to get justice for him and for his family, it’s the right thing to come forward.”
Rhodes was identified as a Philadelphia native who had lived in the Johnstown area for about a year.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said an autopsy performed Monday at ForensicDx in Windber showed Rhodes died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The car in which he was found was parked “right outside of the residence that he was living in,” Lees said.
We join the call for residents to share whatever they know about this shooting. Tips may be shared anonymously online at cityofjohnstownpa.net, by texting “JPD” and the information to 847411, or by calling 814-472-2100.
