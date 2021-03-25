We’re deeply disappointed that the state is once again telling the adult victims of child sexual abuse that they don’t matter.
In early February, the Department of State admitted that it had failed to complete the task of getting a referendum on the ballot so that voters could decide in May if they wanted to open a two-year window for abuse victims to file lawsuits beyond the statute of limitations.
That ineptitude cost Kathy Boockvar her job as secretary of state.
Then on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward announced that there was not sufficient Republican support in that chamber to move forward with a proposal to allow the issue to be placed on the ballot as an emergency measure.
Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County, said the Senate doesn’t believe this issue rises to that “emergency” level.
Now, abuse victims may have to wait another two years before the question can again be brought before the legislature.
“After careful consideration, it has been determined by the majority that this matter does not meet the emergency status criteria and does not correct the failure by the Wolf administration,” she said.
Of course, this is the same Senate GOP majority that failed to act in 2018 after the Pennsylvania House passed a bill that would have opened a two-year window for lawsuits beyond the statute of limitations without a ballot referendum.
The Senate didn’t even consider the victims worthy enough to hold a vote on that bill.
That effort to change the law followed a 2018 grand jury presentment that found evidence that church officials had covered up for 300 priests who molested 1,000 children in six dioceses over several decades.
Two years earlier, a similar report involving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown named 50 priests or religious leaders and two bishops in the abuse of hundreds of children and the hiding of those crimes.
Shaun Dougherty, of Johnstown, the victim of abuse as a boy, has led the lobbying charge to allow those who suffered sexual assaults as children to file lawsuits and identify their attackers as adults.
Dougherty has taken the issue as far as the Vatican, calling for justice for past victims – and protection for children who might be at risk in the future.
“The emergency isn’t for me and my path to justice,” Dougherty told CNHI Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty. “The emergency is for that child who is going through a living hell.”
Supporters of a ballot referendum were also spinning their wheels in the House, despite that body’s history of supporting efforts to give abuse victims some justice.
But we see some hope on the horizon.
In 2022, Pennsylvania will hold an election for Tom Wolf’s successor as governor.
The presumptive Democratic nominee would be Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who championed the 2018 report into abuse across six dioceses, who stood with local victims of pedophile pediatrician Johnnie Barto, and who has been the face of the child sexual abuse counter movement for years.
Could a Republican candidate – especially one from the state Senate – stand a chance against Shapiro without either a bill addressing the statutes of limitations or a constitutional amendment passing the General Assembly in 2021?
Perhaps politics will take us where compassion and commonsense have not.
Regardless, Dougherty and others who have been the voices of this effort to give victims the opportunity to publicly confront their abusers say this week’s news that the measure will not appear on the May ballot is not the end.
“There’s no way this is going away,” Dougherty said.
Even if a bunch of Pennsylvania lawmakers would like that to happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.