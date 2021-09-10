On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we remember the stunning images of planes hitting buildings, the horrific and senseless loss of life, the shock of a brazen attack on our country – as we pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day, and in the years since in the war on global terrorism.
But as we are so often reminded here in this region, there is so much more to this tragic yet inspiring story that began with violence and terror, but quickly became a narrative of courage and sacrifice, then compassion and cooperation, that has rolled across the two decades since.
While buildings were burning and crumbling in New York and Arlington, and as a field smoldered in rural Somerset County, we witnessed the dedication of emergency responders – some of whom died while attempting to rescue others. We soon learned of the actions of the 40 innocents aboard United Flight 93, who confronted their hijackers and forced that plane down short of its presumed target in Washington, D.C.
We also witnessed the dedication of the Somerset-area community, as residents rushed forward to save lives at a crash scene – then upon realizing there were none to be saved, turned their attention to the survivors of those who perished, embracing them in love and helping them process their grief.
The families of the passengers and crew of Flight 93 developed a bond with the people of this region – ties born in grief but forged in commitment to the mission of preserving the final resting place of 40 heroes and assuring that their sacrifice is never forgotten.
That is the enduring legacy of 9/11 – a people coming together, despite their pain and their differences, to find their way forward.
That spirit guided the process of designing and building the Flight 93 National Memorial, Gordon Felt, president of the group Families of Flight 93, said in an exclusive interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
The survivors of the 40 passengers and crew members led the way, with their vision for honoring their loved ones at the center of the effort.
“From the very beginning, we – as family members – made it clear we didn’t just want a ceremonial seat at the table in regard to the planning of this memorial,” Felt said.
“We made it very clear we wanted to be involved.”
Money was raised, laws were passed, land was purchased, a design contest was held.
And now, a $60 million memorial, under the National Park Service, stands as a permanent reminder of the events of 9/11, of 40 incredible individuals who saved countless lives with their actions on Flight 93, and of the work by many to honor their memories.
“Every step of the way, we cleared every challenge we faced,” Felt said. “It was a true partnership.”
He added: “What kept us unified was that shared legacy of our loved ones – the passengers and crew.”
And for this 20th anniversary, we welcome home those families of Flight 93 – yes, our families – some 500 strong this weekend, we’re told. Many are visiting the Shanksville area for the first time in 20 years, or had never been here.
And we rededicate ourselves to the mission we accepted in 2001 – to honor those heroes and help the world remember them.
