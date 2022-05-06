For the first time in more than a century, alcohol sales could return to Shanksville.
That’s if voters support the idea.
A petition filed by store owner Robert Snyder Jr., of Stonycreek Township, was approved on Tuesday for the May 17 primary ballot, meaning registered voters within Shanksville’s precinct will be able to decide whether liquor licenses could be granted within the dry borough.
It is the only referendum on the ballot anywhere in Somerset County for the primary, election officials have said.
