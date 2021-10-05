Dear Dr. Roach: My friend is taking care of his 89-year-old mother. She has been drooling for the past two years or so. I read that aging causes muscles used for swallowing to become weaker and causes dysphagia, which in turn causes drooling. Is this true? – G.P.
Answer: Drooling in older people is a common problem that, in addition to being embarrassing, may lead to skin irritation, infection and dehydration. There are many causes, and it can be difficult in any given person to be certain. Many mediations can cause excess salivation, such as clonozapam (Klonopin) and clozapine (Clozaril). Some diseases can cause excess salivation as well, especially neuromuscular diseases such as Parkinson’s, ALS and stroke. Gastroesophageal reflux disease can sometimes cause dramatic amounts of excess saliva.
Weakness or loss of sensation around the mouth can promote drooling via a different mechanism. Instead of excess saliva, people cannot feel or control their mouth, leading to drooling.
Many people in their 80s or older lose some control of swallowing, leading to risk of aspiration – inhalation of food, liquid or secretions, which can cause infection or chemical reaction in the lungs. Aging by itself does not necessarily lead to drooling. A speech and language pathologist can be extremely helpful to identify the likely causes and prescribe treatment.
Dear Dr. Roach: Can COVID-19 be transmitted by mosquitoes? My wife is constantly being bit by them in the morning and evening, and this has become a concern of hers. – R.J.T.
Answer: There has been no evidence of mosquito transmission of COVID-19, and it is very unlikely to do so. Some viruses can be transmitted by mosquitos, but COVID-19 is typically transmitted by respiratory droplets. If an infected person coughs or sneezes, a nearby person can inhale the virus.
A side note about wearing a face mask: Masks help in two ways. If the person who is infected and may not know it is wearing a mask, they will spread far less virus through breathing, coughing or sneezing. That’s why it’s also important not to take your mask off to cough or sneeze, even though it’s uncomfortable and against instinct.
Any mask can reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Secondly, wearing a mask filters out the large respiratory particles that are most likely to transmit infection. N95 or KN95 masks are most effective at doing this, but a cloth mask with a surgical mask on top is also effective.
