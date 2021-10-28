WINDBER, Pa. – Blair Murphy’s gothic gala will return on Saturday.
For the 15th year, DraculaCon will welcome costumed guests to Windber for a night of music, monsters and Halloween-themed attractions, said Murphy, a writer and filmmaker who owns the Grand Midway Hotel and has several other projects under way in town.
This year’s event will be held inside one of his more recent renovation efforts – the American Renaissance Church, a former Catholic church on Graham Avenue that now houses a large collection of porcelain dolls that once belonged to famed “Vampire Chronicles” writer Anne Rice.
“It’s a big, beautiful gothic space that will be lit up in purple lighting – and with the big open floor we have, it’s wonderful for acoustics, so it’s kind of going to be like ‘Phantom of the Opera’ inside,” said Murphy, who acquired the church in 2019.
While the porcelain dolls line the walls in glass display cases, attendees will be able to roam the ball and grab a drink or a bite to eat from “Chef Thom” – who’ll be dressed in the same type of zombie attire he wore in Murphy’s 2014 film “Zombie Dream.”
Tarot card readers and Halloween-themed merchants will be offering Ouija boards and creepy crafts made from crystals and and other materials for sale, Murphy said. There will also be live music.
This year, there will be more to see outside, too. Murphy said the property behind the church has been turned into a cemetery of sorts, with old faded gravestones now bearing the names of classic Gothic horror authors such as Bram Stoker and Mary Shelley and of film legends of yesteryear, including Bela Lugosi.
He said the space will continue to grow over time as he continues to add more stones – but on Saturday, it will likely serve as a unique photo opportunity for costumed guests.
The fee to enter is $15. Drink sales will benefit Windber Fire Department.
The event begins at 8 p.m. Murphy said attendees can buy tickets at the door or online through PayPal at draculacon.com.
