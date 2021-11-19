Dr. Travis Rearick

Our blood sugar level is one of those individual health numbers that it’s important to know when it comes to staying on top of our health.
Sugar, or glucose, in our blood serves as an immediate available source of energy for our muscles, brain and other cells. This level is tightly controlled by hormones such as insulin (which lowers blood sugar), and glucagon (which raises it).
Why is this such an important fact to know? Because too little sugar in our blood can lead to cognitive difficulties and too much can cause unwanted health complications from long term vascular damage and be a sign of an underlying condition such as diabetes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and 1 in 5 of those with the condition are not even aware they have it. Additionally, more than 88 million American adults have what is known as prediabetes – a precursor to diabetes, where blood sugar is remaining higher throughout the day due to insulin resistance, but not quite high enough to qualify for diabetes diagnosis.
Of that group, more than 84% are unaware they have prediabetes.
The United States Preventative Task Force recommends all obese and overweight adults older than 35 to be screened for diabetes, which can be accomplished with simple and inexpensive bloodwork.
There are two types of diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes is rare, and results after the pancreas loses the ability to produce insulin (remember that magical hormone that lowers our sugar?).
Type 2 diabetes is more common due to our poor cultural dietary habits. Type 2 diabetes comes from years of insulin resistance.
As we eat foods high in concentrated sugars, refined flours, and high fructose syrup, these foods become easily absorbed, and quickly spike our blood sugar levels. This, in turn, causes waves of insulin from our pancreas to lower our sugar. After doing this routinely for many years, our cells start to become deaf to the effects of insulin, and our blood sugar begins to rise.
Symptoms such as frequent urination, abnormal hunger and thirst, blurry vision, unexpected weight loss, fatigue, very dry skin, numb or tingling hands or feet, or slow-healing sores may be a sign that you already have diabetes.
So why is it so crucial to know your blood sugar level?
Well for starters, it may alert you to necessary lifestyle changes that can delay the need for medications for years. If diabetes is found to be severe during testing, it may warrant treatment with medication(s).
Leaving diabetes untreated and unmanaged could lead to severe health complications down the road, including hearing and vision loss, heart attack, stroke and more. Diabetes affects plaque on vasculature, and every organ of our body depends on getting blood, so the effects of diabetes can be widespread.
Talk with your primary care provider about getting your blood sugar checked with a simple test. Also keep in mind that regular exercise, and healthy eating habits such as avoiding processed carbohydrates and observing portion control will help you avoid higher sugars.
Eat well, sleep well, exercise ... repeat.
And as always, keep in touch with your primary care doctor.
Dr. Travis Rearick is a family medicine physician at Conemaugh East Hills Primary Care. November is designated at American Diabetes Month. For more information on diabetes, visit diabetes.org and cdc.gov/diabetes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.