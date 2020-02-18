STATE COLLEGE — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 24 points on Tuesday night to lift Illinois to a 62-56 win over No. 9 Penn State.
Kofi Cockburn posted 16 points to join Dosunmu in double-figure scoring for the Illini.
Lamar Stevens led all Penn State scorers with 13 points. Stevens played just 11 minutes in the first half after drawing two fouls. Izaiah Brockington tallied 10 points, and Seth Lundy ended with nine points.
The loss drops Penn State to 20-6 overall and 10-5 in Big Ten contests, and it halts the Nittany Lions' winning streak at eight games.
Penn State travels to Indiana on Sunday.
