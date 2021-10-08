Approximately three-quarters of the nearly 5,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19-related medical issues during the past month in Pennsylvania were unvaccinated, data show.
That was a sharp increase in the proportion of COVID-19 hospitalizations that occurred among vaccinated people.
“I guess I could just say that the vaccine is extremely effective,” said Jill Henning, an associate professor of biology and undergraduate research coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“Individuals who are vaccinated – while they may get sick, that risk is low, and if they do get sick, they won’t get hospitalized. The vaccine is effective for what it’s supposed to do, which is keep you from getting very sick.”
Seventy-four percent of the state’s 4,989 hospitalizations were among unvaccinated people, even with the presence of the delta variant, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday.
“That means that fully vaccinated people have a greater than three times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19,” Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said in a released statement. “Another way to look at it – if you are playing the lottery and there is something you could do to triple your odds of hitting the jackpot, would you do it?”
Also, 74% of the 135,098 people who tested positive over the previous 30 days were unvaccinated.
From Jan. 1 to Monday, 91% of reported COVID-19 cases, 93% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93% of COVID-19-related deaths were among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
Johnson explained the recent increase in the percentage of vaccinated people getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized this way: “From a clinical perspective, we expect to see the number of breakthrough cases go up as more people get vaccinated.
“It is like what we saw with seatbelt use years ago. As the number of people wearing seatbelts increased, the number of car accidents involving people wearing seatbelts went up. However, the overall fatality rate from car accidents dropped.
“Your chances of dying in a car accident drop dramatically if you wear a seatbelt. So, too, your chances of dying from COVID-19 drop substantially if you are fully vaccinated.”
The Department of Health also released its usual daily update.
There were 5,583 new cases and 93 deaths recorded in the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania is now likely within two weeks of eclipsing 30,000 deaths, having recorded 29,907 so far.
Locally, 628 cases and 12 deaths were counted in the eight-county region of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland.
Cambria saw an increase of 92 cases, bringing its total to 17,969.
Blair recorded 86.
Somerset and Bedford had 57 and 44, respectively.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
