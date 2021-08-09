Dear Dr. Roach: Three years ago, I turned 60 and received my first dose of Shingrix. I had a highly unpleasant reaction, with fever and flulike symptoms. I did not return for the second dose until last week, so although I have had two doses, they are three years apart. Do I need to get another dose in a short window of my most recent vaccination or will I be considered protected since I have had two doses, just significantly spaced apart? By the way, no reaction this round other than a sore arm! – K.B.S.
Answer: The new two-dose shingles subunit vaccine (Shingrix) is a highly effective treatment to prevent shingles and its complications. It is recommended you get the second dose two to six months after the first dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
“The vaccine series need not be restarted if more than six months have elapsed since the first dose; however, the efficacy of alternative dosing regimens has not been evaluated, data regarding the safety of alternative regimens are limited, and individuals might remain at risk for herpes zoster during a longer than recommended interval between doses 1 and 2.”
Despite that somewhat reassuring statement, three years seems to be pushing it to me, and I would really consider getting a third dose two to six months after the dose you just took. You may (or may not) get a reaction, but you would be surer about having protection against shingles.
Dear Dr. Roach: Has any research been done that shows a correlation between the severity of one’s chickenpox and the chance of developing shingles? My sister was covered head to toe with chickenpox, while I only had one mark.
She developed shingles when she was in her 60s. She never got the vaccine. I received both vaccines and have not developed shingles, so far. – S.D.
Answer: Chickenpox and shingles are both caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Chickenpox is the original infection, and shingles is a reactivation of the disease years or decades later.
I couldn’t find any research linking severity of chickenpox to the risk of developing shingles, but I don’t think there is likely to be a connection. The severity of shingles is related to the age of a person when they get it, with older people much more likely to get severe pain.
Children who received the chickenpox vaccine (made with a weakened strain) are less likely to develop shingles than those who had an active chickenpox infection. The shingles vaccine, particularly the new two-dose Shingrix brand, is very effective at preventing shingles and also of preventing the complication of persistent pain after the disease.
