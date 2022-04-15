LORETTO – A former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion, a professional soccer player turned priest, the “Dynamic Deacon” and Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak will come together to encourage men in their faith journeys during the upcoming “Strength in Christ” conference.
The event, which is scheduled to take place at St. Francis University’s Maurice Stokes Athletics Center on May 1, will include presentations, a Mass and the sacrament of Reconciliation.
“The role of mothers in the faith life of their family is vital, but the example that strong fathers provide is critical,” Tony DeGol, the diocese’s secretary for communications, said. “When dads are actively engaged in their Catholic faith and are in the pews regularly with their family, their children most likely grow up to be alive in their faith and attend Mass regularly. Fathers work hard to provide for their family’s material needs, but, in fact, the greatest gift they can give their children is the gift of faith and a deep relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Bas Rutten, a UFC Hall of Fame member, posted a 28–4–1 mixed martial arts career record and became a three-time King of Pancrase world champion.
Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers is a nationally known evangelist who has appeared on EWTN television. He co-hosts the radio show “Living Stones.”
Fr. Chase Hilgenbrinck played soccer for the U.S. men’s national under-17 team, Clemson University, professional clubs in Chile and the New England Revolution. He abruptly stepped away from the game in 2008, joined the seminary and was ordained in the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois.
Hilgenbrinck said “beyond a reasonable doubt” God called him to the priesthood “to help build his kingdom.”
“For a Christian, we should always ask ourself, ‘What is God’s image of who I am called to be?’ ” Hilgenbrinck said. “That’s always the question that we must ask in order to grow into the person that we’re meant to be. If we actually believe that we were created for a purpose, then the question is ‘What is that purpose?’ and ‘How do we live that out?’ That’s the answer to my entire life. That’s the reason that I’m a priest today.”
Hilgenbrinck said part of his mission as the Diocese of Peoria’s vocation director is “to help men discern what God is doing in their life.”
“I certainly want to be part of that process for men, especially in a culture that tends to downplay masculinity, manhood, and teaches men at times that that’s not a great thing,” Hilgenbrinck said. “The church certainly doesn’t teach that, and I don’t teach that, and men don’t believe that. I think it’s good to give men confidence that they fulfill a particular role in this world and in their family’s life, especially to live as men and as God created them to be.”
“Strength in Christ” is scheduled to run from noon until a closing Mass that will begin at 5 p.m.
Cost is $10.
Registration can be done by visiting dioceseaj.org or picking up a hard copy form at any parish in the diocese. The deadline is April 25.
