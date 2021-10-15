JENNERSTOWN – At Coal Miner’s Diner, customers experience a touch of Dutch, and displays of faith, hope and love.
Whatever comes out of the kitchen, it’s been prepared by Eileen Darr. Stuffed pork chops and gob cake (the size of Burger King’s Whopper sandwich) are purposely good. But an open Bible – visible for the general public, was accidental.
Darr claims her husband, Rodney, was sitting at the counter, and left the Bible there. Then a customer saw the open Bible and responded, “Let it lay there,” she says, “don’t take it away.”
She said: “People waiting for takeout will flip through the Bible.”
The eastern Pennsylvania native grew up a horse-and-buggy Mennonite. At age 27, she became nondenominational. Today, she tells people, “My faith comes from Jesus.”
The Stoystown resident also appreciates the late Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian lawyer whose nonviolent resistance ended British rule in India. His nonviolence philosophy inspired movements of civil rights and freedom across the globe.
On a large mirror, Darr wrote a famous Gandhi quote: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”
“I make the changes Jesus wants me to make,” Darr said. “That I can do my part (show God) in my corner of the world.”
Before patrons enter the seating area, they encounter a basket bearing this message: “Prayer Concerns – May God Bless You.”
Darr credits the former owners, John and Betty Rhoades, for placing the basket there. Darr, never saw a reason to remove it.
She says, the Bible study group that meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday pray for the anonymous who “hope” for an end to “cancer or drug addiction.” When it comes to the prayer basket itself, Darr finds the thankful and most hopeful are the elderly patrons.
“They have no one to take them to church,” she said. “But someone will take them to lunch.”
Coal Miner’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. But no one dishes about Darr being a “love” bug like June Diehl, who has been employed there for 38 years.
“Eileen loves the world,” Diehl said.
As a lover of people, Darr is not afraid to be arms-wide-open.
“A woman came in here with cancer throughout her body,” Diehl said. “I shared this information with Eileen. Eileen leaves the kitchen, and goes over and hugs the woman.”
This month, for the first-time, Darr has placed her Dutch-heritage on the menu: shoofly pie.
“The pie was a nontraditional dessert,” she said, “but a breakfast food.”
Shoofly pie is similar to coffee cake, but has a gooey molasses bottom. Darr credits Dutch wives for the pie’s name.
“In the summertime,” she said, “wives used their aprons to shoo the flies away.”
Darr said, “The shoofly pie pairs nicely with a hot cup of coffee.”
