Dear Dr. Roach: My husband is an over-the-road truck driver, and he is 68. He has been on metformin for a long time, and I have been reading that this medicine does not help bring down blood sugar. He is also using human insulin two times a day.
What I want to know is if there’s a better medication for him to take? I think he is gaining weight from insulin resistance, since he is getting a bigger belly, and his primary care physician doesn’t seem to care about the issue, even though I have brought it to his attention. – Anon.
Answer: Metformin is considered the best initial treatment for most people with type 2 diabetes, due to its long history and excellent safety profile. There are also a large number of studies that found that the long-term outcomes are better for people taking metformin than they were with the other drugs that were available at the time the studies were done. It is true that metformin by itself is unlikely to cause the blood sugar to get too low, but it certainly reduces high blood sugar very well.
Unfortunately, by itself, it is often not enough to control blood sugar.
Medication alone is not the best treatment for type 2 diabetes. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are critical parts of a diabetes treatment plan.
When these aren’t enough (and regular exercise is very difficult for professional drivers), many diabetes experts will choose a different type of medication now – when before insulin was the best option.
I worry about insulin in a truck driver because it may cause the blood sugar to get too low. Another problem with insulin (and medications that cause the body to release more insulin, such as glyburide) is that these tend to worsen insulin resistance and promote weight gain (especially around the belly, where it is most associated with heart disease).
Although we do have drugs that work directly for insulin resistance, drugs in the GLP-1 agonist class (such as liraglutide and semaglutide) have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease in those who are at high risk. These also promote weight loss, but the main point is that they protect against serious complications.
I certainly don’t have enough information to recommend a particular medicine for him, but getting a second opinion from an expert in diabetes is a prudent step at this point, in my opinion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.