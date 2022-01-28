WINDBER – For mining to occur upstream from Windber, measures would have to be in place to capture runoff from up to “24-hour” storms, Department of Environmental Protection officials said Thursday.
To acquire and retain a surface mining permit, Rosebud Mining would be required to have stormwater collection and sediment control ponds in place to address the kind of issues that Windber Borough officials worried this week could occur along Paint Creek, DEP Community Relations Coordinator Lauren Fraley said.
Stormwater ponds would not only collect runoff gathered from the mine site and enable contaminants to settle, sediment included, but also be lowered “in a controlled manner” – within DEP limits – to avoid flooding risks, she added.
“The mine operator must control runoff during mining operations and until the permitted area is stabilized and reclaimed,” Fraley said.
Windber Borough officials voiced concern this week after attending a public meeting about Rosebud Mining’s plans for a surface mine east of its coal preparation plant in Paint Township.
Rosebud has proposed the operation as a one-site operation, where metallurgical grade coal would be removed from the ground, hauled to the property’s cleaning plant through the company’s own roads and then transported by rail to buyers – avoiding the need for coal truck traffic.
The company submitted a permit application in September, pledging to meet DEP standards for coal removal and stormwater treatment.
But Windber Borough officials, who have been working for years to address existing flooding issues in the 17th Street area, said they became concerned after learning about the project “at the 11th hour,” worried deforestation and stormwater measures would add to their problem.
On Friday, Windber Mayor Mike Thomas said borough officials are learning more about plans for the project and are “encouraged” that lines of communication with both the DEP and Rosebud have now been established to further discuss their worries.
Until recent weeks the borough was unaware of the project, he added, saying it complicated the problem.
“But we’re hopeful we can work together and resolve all of these issues,” Thomas said.
“We’ll see where it goes.”
